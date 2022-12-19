...A FEW INCHES OF LIGHT SNOW WILL CAUSE TRAVEL IMPACTS INTO THIS
EVENING...
Light snow is quickly developing across southern Minnesota and
spreading northeast. It will engulf all of central and southern
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin by this afternoon.
Accumulations of 2 to 3 inches are expected, with the highest
totals from south central and east central Minnesota to northwest
Wisconsin. Significant impacts to the evening commute are
possible, so slow down and give yourself plenty of time to reach
your destination.
Tuesday night the Waseca girls basketball team hosted the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers where a balanced Bluejay attack allowed them to cruise to a 63-32 victory.
The win improves Waseca to 3-0 on the young season and Friday's matchup against Jackson County Central was postponed.
The Bluejays built a 29-18 lead that they took into halftime which allowed them to run away for the 31-point victory. Waseca dominated on the boards and outrebounded the Bucs 41-27 while blocking four shots in the win.
Kloe Wadd and Sam Azure led the way in scoring with 18 points with Wadd posting a team-leading seven rebounds and all four blocks. Avery Madsen added 14 points and assisted on five shots while Azure led the team with six assists.
As a team, the Bluejays shot 46.6% from the floor compared to 24% for the Bucs while Waseca shot 41.2% from beyond the arc.
The Bleujays return to the hardwood Tuesday, Dec. 20 with a road matchup against Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial that is scheduled to tip-off at 7:15 p.m.