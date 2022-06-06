Making the trip up to Lakeville South High School, the Waseca track and field teams competed against 11 other teams in the Section 1AA Championships with spots in the Class AA state meet on the line.
The girls team fell six team points shy of the Section 1AA girls team title and finished as the runner ups with 136 points. Bryon won with 142 team points. The Waseca boys finished fourth overall with 99 team points and trailed Byron (105.5), Stewartville (106) and Faribault (160).
The Bluejays had seven individuals qualify for nine total events in the upcoming Class AA Championship meet, along with one boys and one girls relay team qualifying.
Ella Dufault qualified for two different events after winning in the 800 and 3,20-meter runs with the top times of two minutes, 23.70 seconds in the 800m and 12:00.90 in the 3,200m. Callie Dufault finished just behind her in the 3,200m with a time of 12:29.53 for fifth place.
Camille Ring won the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.31 seconds and ended up finishing third in the long jump at 15 feet, 11.25 inches, which was just behind Maddie Thompson’s state-qualifying second place finish at 16 feet, 0.50 inches.
Samara Johnson took first place in the girls pole vault at nine feet, six inches and Kyle Ahlschlager recorded the boys only first place finish en route to two state-qualifying performances. Ahlschlager took first in the 100m dash at 11.23 seconds and took second in the long jump at 21 feet, 5.25 inches.
Addison Sampson and Max Gaytko both finished as the runner ups in their respective events with Sampson taking second in the pole vault at 12 feet and Gaytko taking second in the triple jump at 42 feet, 1.50 inches.
Both 4x200 relay teams qualified for state with second place finishes. The boys team (Damarius Russell, Kaeden Johnson, Bennett Ludwig, Max Gaytko) finished at 1:30.57 and the girls team (Camille Ring, Thyme Lang, Sam Azure, Gaby Lopez) finished at 1:47.02.
The Bluejays also saw many fourth place finishes across both teams.
Ring took fourth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 49.68 seconds and had Thyme Lang behind her in eighth place. Chloe Mansfield reached a height of nine feet in the pole vault and was six inches behind Samara Johnson’s winning height. Azure threw for 33 feet, 11.25 inches in the shot put with Kloe Wadd right behind in eighth place.
Ian Medin took fourth in the shot put and the discus throw. He threw for 46 feet, 3.75 inches in the shot put with Eddie Herman and Ethan Stenzel in ninth and 10th and threw for 147 feet, 0.4 inches in the discus throw. Herman (146-02) and Stenzel (127-08) took fifth and seventh. Isaac Feldkamp took fourth in the 3,200m at 10:35.93.
The Class AA Championships will be held at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Friday and Saturday. The preliminaries start at 9 a.m. on Friday and the finals will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday.