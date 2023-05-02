...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR MUCH OF MINNESOTA...
.Steady northwest winds with gusts near 30 mph are expected again
today with humidities dropping to between 15 and 25 percent. Some
humidities in the lower teens are possible. Critical fire weather
conditions are expected and any fires that form will have the
ability to spread quickly.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
* AFFECTED AREA...All of central and south central Minnesota.
* WIND...Northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. Even lower humidities are
possible.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Charlie Cariveau hits an iron from the fairway. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
With high winds pummeling the New Ulm Country Club Monday night, the Waseca boys golf team battled the Big South Conference East field in the second conference clash of the season. The Bluejays claimed fourth place with a team score of 185, just three strokes behind third-place finisher Blue Earth Area.
Cody Vagts led the way for Waseca posting a score of 42 to finish tied for fourth while Seth Eaton joined the next group tied for eighth with a score of 43. Hunter Anderson finished the day in 47 strokes to finish tied for 19th while Zander Honstad rounded out the team scoring with a 53 on the day.
Charlie Cariveau (54) and Ethan Adams (65) both competed for Waseca as well, joining the squad in battling the conditions as well as the course.
The Bluejays return to action Tuesday, May 2, when they will compete at St. Peter's Shoreland CC in an invitational hosted by the Saints.