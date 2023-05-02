5.10 Charlie Cariveau.JPG

Charlie Cariveau hits an iron from the fairway. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

With high winds pummeling the New Ulm Country Club Monday night, the Waseca boys golf team battled the Big South Conference East field in the second conference clash of the season. The Bluejays claimed fourth place with a team score of 185, just three strokes behind third-place finisher Blue Earth Area.

Cody Vagts tracks his putt on No. 8. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Ethan Adams follows his putt. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Hunter Anderson hits an iron. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Seth Eaton kicks his ball out of the sand and onto the green. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

