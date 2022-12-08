The Big South Conference released football awards, and several Waseca Bluejays earned high conference honors.

Waseca senior quarterback/defensive back Oliver O’Brien (7) was named as the Big South Player of the Year. (file photo/southernminn.com)
Waseca senior running back Christian Rodriguez was named as the Big South Offensive Back of the Year. (file photo/southernminn.com)
Waseca senior Jacob Kehler (73), sophomore Damarius Russell (3) and junior Andrew Robran (63) all earned Big South football honors. (file photo/southernminn.com)

