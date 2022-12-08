The Big South Conference released football awards, and several Waseca Bluejays earned high conference honors.
Big South Player of the Year - Oliver O'Brien
Senior quarterback and defensive back Oliver O'Brien played a huge role in Waseca's success on both sides of the ball throughout the 2022 season.
As the quarterback, O'Brien aided the Bluejays' strong run game by tying Christian Rodriguez for the most rushing touchdowns with 15 each, while also finish just shy of back-to-back 1,000 yard rushing seasons with 929 rushing yards. O'Brien also completes 60 passes for 750 yards and nine additional touchdowns to bring his touchdown total up to 24.
Defensively, O'Brien finished with 30 total tackles, two interceptions and one fumble recovery, but played an even bigger role as one of the on-field leaders helping guide the Bluejay defense.
Big South Offensive Back of the Year - Christian Rodriguez
It's no secure that the Bluejays were dominant in the run game and senior running back Christian Rodriguez was a big reason why. Despite several other talented backs helping out in the run game outside of Rodriguez and O'Brien, the Minnesota All-Star game selection in Rodriguez rushed for a team-leading 1,150 yards and tied O'Brien with the 15 rushing touchdowns. He also converted a team-best 7-of-10 on extra point runs.
Big South Offensive Lineman of the Year - Andrew Robran
Again, it's no shocker that the Bluejays were great on offense, but the amount of success that Waseca saw on the ground or through the air starts with the boys lining up in the trenches and doing the dirty work. Junior lineman Andrew Robran played a key role in helping leader the lineman and will prove to be a key returner for Waseca in 2023.
Robran and the offensive linemen helped the Bluejays nearly producer two 1,000 yard rushers in one season and allowed Waseca to rush for a total of 3,196 rushing yards and 45 touchdowns, while also protecting O'Brien to throw for his 750 passing yards and nine touchdowns.
Big South Special Teams Player of the Year - Damarius Russell
Simply put, sophomore Damarius Russell was dangerous to any team no matter where the Waseca sophomore was on the field. Five rushing touchdowns and four receiving touchdowns on offense and 27 total tackles to go along with team-highs five interceptions --two being brought back for touchdowns-- and four pass deflections as a defensive back.
But where Russell was able to do a lot of damage was on special teams as the Bluejays leading return man. Russell housed a 78-yard and an 87-yard kickoff for touchdowns during the season.
Big South First Team Selections: Oliver O'Brien, Christian Rodriguez, Damarius Russell, Kyle Ahlschlager, Max Neaves, Brendan Brown
Big South Honorable Mentions: Payton Garza, Jacob Kehler
Academic Awards: Jacob Kehler was named as one of 16 players to the Class 3A Individual Academic All-State team with a 4.1 GPA.