5.3 Kedrik Volkmann.JPG

Kedrik Volkmann slides into second ahead of the pick-off attempt. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Tuesday night, the St. Peter baseball team made the short trip to Waseca for a Big South Conference showdown against the previously undefeated Bluejays. Trailing by a run in the top of the seventh, the Saints rallied to score two runs before closing out the game in the bottom of the inning to earn the 5-4 win.

5.3 Sebastian Teauge.JPG

Sebastian Teague delivers a pitch against the Saints Tuesday night. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments