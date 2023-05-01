...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MONDAY AND TUESDAY FOR
PORTIONS OF WESTERN, CENTRAL, AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA..
Dry conditions and strong north-northwesterly winds will lead to
near critical fire weather conditions this afternoon through
evening and again on Tuesday. North-northwesterly winds of 20 to
30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph are forecast this afternoon and
evening with minimum relative humidity values of 25 to 30
percent. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid spread
of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before
burning.
Tuesday will feature even lower humidity values across most of
Minnesota. Northerly winds will still be gusty, although a bit
lower than Monday.
For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see
www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.
Kedrik Volkmann slides into second ahead of the pick-off attempt. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Tuesday night, the St. Peter baseball team made the short trip to Waseca for a Big South Conference showdown against the previously undefeated Bluejays. Trailing by a run in the top of the seventh, the Saints rallied to score two runs before closing out the game in the bottom of the inning to earn the 5-4 win.
All four of Waseca’s runs came in the second inning which saw the Saints commit two errors while allowing runners to advance on a pair of wild pitches, capped off by a two-RBI single into centerfield from Oliver O’Brien. The throw to home for St. Peter wasn’t in time but catcher Sam Moelter made the throw down to second, picking off O’Brien as he attempted to advance to the base.
The Saints started to cut into the deficit in the top of the fourth inning when Ashton Volk led off with a double. Waseca caught the error bug, committing three in the next two at-bats alone, allowing a total of three St. Peter players to score, cutting the deficit to just one run.
A handful of 1-2-3 innings later, the Saints found themselves still trailing by one run with three outs remaining. Tanner Kendall got things started with an infield single that resulted in a throw late and high to first, allowing Kendall to reach second. A wild pitch advanced him to third before Isaiah Jacobson brought home the tying run with an RBI single that found a gap in the infield.
Simonette followed the tying run with a perfectly placed bunt single down the third-base line and a sacrifice bunt from Moelter advanced both runners into scoring position. With one out and runners at second and third, Matias Anderson sent a ball deep and high into centerfield, allowing the runner at third to score with ease on the sac fly, putting the Saints ahead 5-4.
Waseca’s first batter in the seventh hit a long fly ball to left that was caught by the outfielder and after a walk, a grounder to shortstop resulted in a game-ending double play, giving the Bluejays their fist loss of the year.
Friday, Waseca returned to action to host the Big South Conference leading Fairmont Cardinals and the Bluejays were unable to turn things around, falling in game one of the doubleheader 10-1 before suffering a 4-0 defeat in game two.
The results of the week give the Bluejays a 4-3 (1-3 BSC) record on the season. Waseca will return to action Tuesday, May 2 when the team hosts the New Ulm Eagles.