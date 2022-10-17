The Waseca boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Benson Park in North Mankato alongside eight other teams to be hosted by Mankato East for the Mankato East Invitational.
The girls team finished fifth in the team standings behind 129 total team points while the boys placed sixth in the team standings with 193 points.
Ella Dufault recorded the highest placement by any Bluejay runner and led the girls team with her time of 19 minutes, 51.17 seconds for a 10th place finish.
Stella Omtvedt and Callie Dufault followed with 21st and 23rd place finishes behind Omtvedt's time of 20:27.43 and Callie Dufault's time of 20:32.13. Maren Schimming finished close behind at 20:40.63 for 29th place.
Kya Hoof (22:52.78) and Taylor Markeson (23:01.60) finished back-to-back at 57th and 58th place. Melanie Krueger rounded things out with her 63rd place finish at 23:33.46.
Isaac Feldkamp finished as the top runner on the boys team and claimed a 15th place finish behind his time of 16:58.17. Addison Sampson followed him up as the second runner with his 35th place finish at 17:55.14.
Joe Feldkamp finished in 54th place with a time of 19:02.62 while Tristan Godwin finished four seconds behind him at 19:06.31 for 56th place. Tyler Jellum wasn't far behind with a 59th place finish at 19:28.03.
Colby Hoof (20:02.50) and Bobby Mortensen (20:03.85) rattled off 62nd and 63rd place finishes respectively to close things out for the boys team.
The girls junior varsity team finished fifth in the team standings and was led by Kelsey Draeger's 18th place finish. The boys junior varsity team finished seventh in the team standings and was led by Cade Kalbow's 37th place finish.