The 2022 calendar year featured a variety of achievements and high stakes competition from Waseca County athletics teams, as well as individuals from the area who have gone on to make a mark beyond these communities.

Waseca senior running back Christian Rodriguez (38) was invited to play in the 2022 Minnesota High School All-Star Game at U.S. Bank Stadium in December. (file photo/southernminn.com)
NRHEG junior Andrew Phillips announced his commitment to play Division I baseball with South Dakota State University. Pictured left to right: Andrew Phillips, father and NRHEG assistant coach Aaron Phillips. (file photo/southernminn.com)
Owatonna Fishing Team’s Brady Matz (left) and Walker Krampitz (right) show off some of their catches during the 2022 High School Fishing National Championships and World Finals. (Photo courtesy of Walker Krampitz)
The Waseca girls cross country team won the Section 1AA team championship and qualified for the Class AA state championship meet. (Photo courtesy of Waseca Activities)
Former Waseca Bluejay Shane Streich has enjoyed a very successful first professional indoor running season with the Atlanta Track Club. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

