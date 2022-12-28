The 2022 calendar year featured a variety of achievements and high stakes competition from Waseca County athletics teams, as well as individuals from the area who have gone on to make a mark beyond these communities.
We came up with a top five in sports for 2022 here. Have different thoughts? Shoot an email to editor@apgsomn.com to share.
5. Waseca’s late surge falls short in Section 3AAA championship game
Maybe it can be chalked up to some missed opportunities; maybe it was the Bluejays getting dealt a bad hand; or maybe it was just history repeating itself.
But as the game clock hit zeros, the Waseca Bluejays were stuck watching the Fairmont Cardinals celebrate a Section 3AAA championship for the second consecutive season, as Fairmont won 35-26 at New Ulm High School Friday night.
Things were looking up for the Bluejays, who dominated their competition throughout their 2022 season, including a win over Fairmont, 32-14, in the regular season and only one loss, by one point to Marshall, prior to the section championship game. But the Cardinals were able to persevere in the end, stealing away the Bluejays’ state slot.
“It’s hard to put into words the investment that these kids make,” said Waseca head coach Brad Wendland. “In a world where there’s instant gratification all the time, high school football isn’t that. It’s delayed gratification, and often it doesn’t turn into what you hope it would be. These kids, it’s so special. They buy in, invest so much and you can see the emotion. They’re a part of something big, a part of something important and they always will be.”
4. D1 Bound: NRHEG’s Andrew Phillips commits to South Dakota State for baseball
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva baseball standout Andrew Phillips simply wondered when it was finally going to be his turn to make his commitment towards achieving what most high school athletes wish for: playing at the next level.
The stars aligned and the questions as to where he’ll end up and when it’ll be time to make the huge announcement were answered. Phillips found what could only be described as a perfect fit, and on Monday, May 23, he made the announcement that he’d be committing to play Division I baseball for the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits.
The transition from NRHEG’s black and red to the blue and gold of South Dakota State is not daunting to Phillips, whose decision to play for the Jackrabbits became easier and easier with every new experience in Brookings, South Dakota.
The relationship between Phillips and the Jackrabbits started back in January when he made the near three and a half hour trip to Brookings for South Dakota State’s prospect camp. There, NRHEG’s junior outfielder was able to showcase some of his abilities on the field, and in return, he got an early look at the training facilities that’d eventually be awaiting him.
3. Despite boat troubles, Krampitz, Matz nab 2nd place at High School Fishing World Finals
As a part of the Owatonna Fishing Team, local anglers Walker Krampitz and Brady Matz, both of Waseca, set their sights on Lake Pickwick in Florence, Alabama, to compete against several of the best high school anglers across the country in the High School Bass Fishing National Championship and the High School World Finals.
Their third-place finish at the National Championship and their second-place finish in the World Finals was impressive, especially considering some of the adversity they faced on their way.
“The trip went great. It had its ups and its downs with the boat and all that,” Krampitz said. “But it was just an overall great experience going down there, having good weight each day, finishing up and getting third in Nationals and second in Worlds. Overall, it was a great trip, besides the broken stuff.”
On their last day of practice before competing in the National Championships with spots in the World Finals on the line, Krampitz, Matz and company began hearing a noise from the boat but hoped to just make it through Nationals and Worlds without any problems.
Unfortunately for them, problems arose on the third and final day of competition for Nationals. The sound they heard during practice only got louder and it resulted in the lower unit of Krampitz and Matz’s boat going out about 25 miles away from the access.
They had to be brought in by tournament boats, but were still able to get the bass that they’d caught weighed and counted to their total.
2. SECTION
CHAMPIONS: Bluejays are state-bound after Section 1AA meet
The tickets have been punched and Waseca cross country is now on its way to compete in the Class AA State Championship meet Nov. 5 at St. Olaf following a strong performance at Thursday’s Section 1AA championship meet in Albert Lea.
The highlight of the day was the girls team being crowned Section 1AA team champions with a first place finish behind 81 points and qualified for the Class AA meet as a team.
Four total top 15 finishes powered the way for the girls section championship run, which was led by senior Ella Dufault’s season-best time of 19 minutes, 37.28 seconds that put her in third place overall.
She wasn’t alone inside the top 10 of runners, as sophomore Callie Dufault and eighth grader Stella Omtvedt followed her up with Callie finishing in seventh place at 20:23.52 and Omtvedt finishing in 10th place at 20:40.07.
But the girls cross country team wasn’t the Bluejays only representation at the Class AA meet, as sophomore Isaac Feldkamp became a two-time state qualifier after competing in state as a freshman in 2021.
Feldkamp helped lead the boys to a seventh-place finish with 151 points behind his sixth-place overall finish at 17:18.40, which automatically secured a state qualifying bid.
1. Waseca alum Shane Streich becomes American record holder to start professional running career
The Atlanta Track Club had always had Shane Streich on their radar. The Janesville native and Waseca High School cross country and track and field standout enjoyed a successful collegiate running career after graduating from the Waseca blue and gold, which ultimately led him to a professional running career.
After carefully exploring all of the options, early July of 2021 is when Streich made the decision that he’d continue his running career with the Atlanta Track Club’s Elite Team.
While Streich, his teammates and his coaches all had confidence in their abilities, almost no one could have predicted what was going to come just nearly seven months after Streich made the decision to run professionally out of Atlanta.
The American indoor 1000-meter record was held by Olympian Bryce Hoppel with a time of 2:16.27 that he recorded at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on Feb. 13, 2021. Nearly one calendar year later, on Feb. 12 at the American Track League Eastern Indoors meet in Louisville, Kentucky, the record was broken by Streich.
Streich crossed the finish line with a time of 2:16.16, shaving 0.11 seconds off Hoppel’s time, setting a new American record and having the spotlight shine on him as an up-and-coming star in the sport.