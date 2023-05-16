Sports Reporter
The No. 6 seeded Waseca boys tennis team will travel to No. 3 Lake City on Thursday at 4:30pm for the first round section team tennis tournament.
Friday, Saturday and Monday will be the potential rain make-up dates in the event of inclement weather.
The winner of the match will advance to the Section Semi-Finals in Rochester Tuesday, May 23 at either 8am or 9:30am.
