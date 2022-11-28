(Waseca Boys Hockey) Kyle Ahlschlager

Waseca senior forward Kyle Ahlschlager. (File photo/southernminn.com)

A slow start and two-goal deficit didn’t do enough to dampen the spirits of the Waseca boys hockey team as a five-goal performance from senior forward Kyle Ahlschlager led the Bluejays to a 6-3 victory over the Redwood Valley Cardinals.

