...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 PM CST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
Highest snowfall totals will be found along a swath from near
Mankato through the Twin Cities metro to near Rice Lake WI.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions may impact both the mornings and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winter Storm Warnings may be issued if
confidence increases in having snowfall totals in excess of 6
inches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
A slow start and two-goal deficit didn’t do enough to dampen the spirits of the Waseca boys hockey team as a five-goal performance from senior forward Kyle Ahlschlager led the Bluejays to a 6-3 victory over the Redwood Valley Cardinals.
The conference victory to open the season gives Waseca a record of 1-0-0 (1-0-0 BSC) before the team returns to the ice Tuesday, Nov. 29 in its home opener against Winona.
In the first period, the Bluejays outshot the Cardinals 20-3, but two pucks found the mark in the opening five minutes of the game for the Cardinals. Ahlschlager scored his first goal of the night 1:54 into the second period off an assist from Lucas Groll.
Redwood Valley responded to the goal with an even strength score 56 seconds later to push its lead to 3-1.
Ahlschlager struck again, this time assisted by Griffen Krautkramer and Hunter Anderson, with a power play goal and with eight seconds remaining in the second period, a Cardinals forward was charged with a delay of game penalty which resulted in a penalty shot attempt for the Bluejays.
Ahlschlager took the penalty shot for Waseca and scored the equalizer, earning a hat-trick in the process.
The Bluejays took their first lead of the night less than a minute into the third period when Ahlschlager again scored, this time assisted by Keaton Roeker and Solomon Wilson. The third would remain uneventful until the final two minutes when Wilson scored a goal of his own assisted by Krautkramer Armando Balderas.
Ahlschlager capped off his five-goal night with just over a minute remaining with an assist from Krautkramer that earned him his third point of the night.
As a team, the Bluejays outshot the Cardinals 71-16 with goaltender Eli Wetzel making 13 saves for Waseca.