...A FEW INCHES OF LIGHT SNOW WILL CAUSE TRAVEL IMPACTS INTO THIS
EVENING...
Light snow is quickly developing across southern Minnesota and
spreading northeast. It will engulf all of central and southern
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin by this afternoon.
Accumulations of 2 to 3 inches are expected, with the highest
totals from south central and east central Minnesota to northwest
Wisconsin. Significant impacts to the evening commute are
possible, so slow down and give yourself plenty of time to reach
your destination.
Coming into the week with a 4-1 (4-1 BSC) record, the Waseca Bluejays boys hockey team faced a pair of tough opponents in the undefeated New Ulm Eagles and the 7-1 La Crescent-Hokah.
A three-goal night wasn't enough to match the firepower of the Eagles as the Bluejays lost 12-3 Tuesday night before falling in overtime to Lancers in a 3-2 home defeat Saturday.
New Ulm wasted no time putting its stamp on the game with an eight-goal first period that led to the win. Kyle Ahlschlager scored twice for Waseca and assisted Brayden Hesch-Priem on the team's third goal.
Saturday's game was completely different as neither team was able to light the lamp in the first period and it wouldn't be until just under a minute and a half remained in the second that Griffen Krautkramer put the Bluejays ahead.
The Lancers had an answer just 19 seconds into the third when they tied the game with a shorthanded goal. Lucas Groll was able to respond less than a minute later when he once again put Waseca ahead with a goal assisted by Krautkramer.
LC-H was able to once again tie the game up in the ninth minute with a power play goal that would prove to be the final one in regulation, sending the game to overtime.
The Lancers outshot the Bluejays 7-3 in the overtime period and the seventh shot proved to be the dagger as LC-H scored 6:39 into overtime.
With the losses, Waseca is now 4-3 (4-2 BSC) on the year and will return to the ice Tuesday, Dec 20, when the team hosts the Faribault Falcons with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.