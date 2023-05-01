Cody Vagts (Waseca boys golf) SSG

Waseca junior Cody Vagts. (file photo/southernminn.com)

Monday night, the Waseca Bluejays boys golfers traveled to Fairmont to compete in the first Big South Conference meet of the season. Waseca edged out Fairmont by a single stroke to earn second behind only St. Peter, posting a team score of 175.

