...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MONDAY AND TUESDAY FOR
PORTIONS OF WESTERN, CENTRAL, AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA..
Dry conditions and strong north-northwesterly winds will lead to
near critical fire weather conditions this afternoon through
evening and again on Tuesday. North-northwesterly winds of 20 to
30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph are forecast this afternoon and
evening with minimum relative humidity values of 25 to 30
percent. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid spread
of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before
burning.
Tuesday will feature even lower humidity values across most of
Minnesota. Northerly winds will still be gusty, although a bit
lower than Monday.
For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see
www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.
text
Monday night, the Waseca Bluejays boys golfers traveled to Fairmont to compete in the first Big South Conference meet of the season. Waseca edged out Fairmont by a single stroke to earn second behind only St. Peter, posting a team score of 175.
Cody Vagts earned the top spot in the nine-hole competition, posting a par score of 37, putting together an immaculate round of golf and parring every single hole. Zander Honstad posted a 43 on the day to finish tied for seventh while Hunter Anderson scored a 47 to claim 23rd.
Ethan Adams and Seth Eaton each scored a 48 to tie for 24th with one of their scores rounding out the team scoring to give the Bluejays second. Preston Miller also competed for Waseca, scoring 55 in the round.