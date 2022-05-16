The Waseca boys and girls track and field teams traveled to Worthington Saturday for the Big South Conference Meet, where both teams finished second in the team standings.
The boys team finished with 134.5 team points and only trailed Worthington (153.5) and the girls team finished with 154 points while only trailing Fairmont (188).
One of the biggest highlights of the day across both teams was senior Samara Johnson, who set a new school record in the girls pole vault at a height of nine feet, six inches, which earned her second place in the event. Chloe Mansfield tied for third with Rachel O’Connor of Fairmont at nine feet.
Johnson also went on to claim third place individually in the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 13.38 seconds and earned second alongside Maddy Bulfer, Maddie Thompson and Camille Ring in the 4x100 relay at 52.73 seconds.
Ring recorded the girls’ only first place finish of the day with her winning time of 49.30 seconds in the 300 hurdles with Thyme Lang finishing right behind her in second place at 50.42 seconds. She also took second in the 110 hurdles at 16.61 seconds and second in the long jump at 15 feet, 10 inches. Thompson finished third in the long jump at 15 feet, 4.25 inches.
Sam Azure claimed two second place finishes in the 200 dash at 27.61 seconds with Maddy Bulfer in seventh and in the shot put at 33 feet, 11.75 inches. She also took seventh in the discus throw at 86 feet, one inch while Kalea Sartori took eighth and Isabella Hadley took 11th.
Rounding out field events, Thompson took fourth in the triple jump at 32 feet, 7.25 inches and Cora McCabe tied for fourth in the high jump at four feet, eight inches. Sophia Potter took eighth in the triple jump and Taylor Barber-Flatau took sixth in the high jump.
Ella Dufault took third in the 800m at 2:29.13 and Callie Dufault took fourth in the 3,200m at 12:52.26 with Lillian Halla behind her in fifth. Lopez and McCabe finished within 0.8 seconds of each other in the 400m with Lopez in sixth at 1:06.06 and McCabe in seventh at 1:06.86. Alayna Akers and Kya Hoof recorded seventh and eighth place finished in the 1,600m
The 4x200 team (Bulfer, Thompson, Lopez, Azure) and the 4x800 team (Ella Dufault, Callie Dufault, Evelyn O’Brien, McCabe) earned second place finishes with times of 1:52.21 and 10:43.89. The 4x400 team (Ella Dufault, Lang, Lopez, O’Brien) took third at 4:25.84.
On the boys end, Kyle Ahlschlager finished as one of the top point producers thanks to two individual first place finishes and two second place finishes.
Ahlschlager took first in the 100 dash at 11.14 seconds and in the long jump at 22 feet, 2.5 inches while earning second in the 200 and 400 dash at 22.89 seconds and 51.24 seconds respectively. Damarius Russell and Kaeden Johnson finished sixth and seventh in the 100 dash, Russell and John Long finished third and sixth in the long jump and Christian Rodriguez finished seventh in the 400m.
Isaac Feldkamp finished third in the 3,200m at 10:52.21 and tied for third in the 1,600m at 4:41.18 while Joe Feldkamp finished eighth and seventh in both events. Addison Sampson took fifth in the 300 hurdles at 45.04 seconds, Long took seventh in the 110 hurdles at 18.61 seconds and Brandon Pena took 11th in the 800m at 2:20.27.
Ian Medin recorded a third place finish in the shot put at 42 feet, 0.25 inches and a fourth place finish in the discus throw at 129 feet, 8.75 inches. Eddie Herman took fifth and sixth and Ethan Stenzel took 12th and 9th in the same events.
Max Gaytko took third in the high jump at five feet, eight inches and finished sixth in the triple jump at 39 feet, 9.5 inches. Sampson finished second in the pole vault at 12 feet with William Mansfield and Israel Nelson rattled off seventh and eighth place finishes.
The boys’ 4x100 (Russell, Kaeden Johnson, Bennett Ludwig, Mateo Mathias) and the 4x200 team (Micah Allen-Haas, Rodriguez, Kaeden Johnson, Russell) both finished second with times of 45.84 seconds and 1:33.84.
The 4x800 team (Pena, Sampson, Cade Kalbow, Bobby Mortenson) took fourth place at 9:28.49 and the 4x400 team (Sampson, Rodriguez, Carson Ohnstad, Pena) took sixth at 3:36.12.