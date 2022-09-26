JD Delgado

Waseca senior defender JD Delgado (2) takes a free kick during the Bluejays’ 4-0 loss to Kasson-Mantorville. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Waseca boys and girls soccer teams both squared off against the Kasson-Mantorville KoMets on Thursday night with the boys team returning home to host and the girls team going on the road to be hosted by the KoMets.

{span}Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter {/span}@OPP__Sports{span}. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments