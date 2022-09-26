The Waseca boys and girls soccer teams both squared off against the Kasson-Mantorville KoMets on Thursday night with the boys team returning home to host and the girls team going on the road to be hosted by the KoMets.
Boys Soccer: K-M 4, Waseca 0
The Bluejays battled back-and-forth with the KoMets during the first half, but it was Kasson-Mantorville that got on the board late into the half.
With just over 13 minutes remaining until halftime, contact drawn inside the box awarded the KoMets with a penalty kick that they capitalized on to give them a 1-0 lead. K-M built upon the lead with three goals in the second half.
Waseca found itself with plenty of opportunities, but just couldn’t capitalize whether it was going on runs or setting up plays with corner kicks or free kicks. In the first half alone, the Bluejays recorded nine shots with four corner kicks.
Girls Soccer: K-M 1, Waseca 0
The battle going on at Kasson-Mantorville High School was determined by the one and only goal scored, which went in the favor of the hosting KoMets.
According to head coach Kyle Tomlinson, the Bluejays went into the game with injuries knocking out starters Thyme Lang and Anna Blatti. The KoMets capitalized and scored in the first half to take the 1-0 lead.
The Bluejays ended up scoring during the second half, but the goal the waived off with an offsides being called.