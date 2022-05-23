Rain may have taken over several areas in southern Minnesota on Thursday, but the boys and girls track and field teams at Waseca couldn’t have shined any brighter in the Last Chance Invitational they hosted.
Going up against teams from New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and New Ulm, the Waseca boys and girls both captured commanding first-place finishes in the team standings.
The boys took first with 117.5 team points with New Ulm trailing in second with 62.33 and the girls took first with 130.5 points with WEM trailing in second with 55.5 points.
On the track, the boys team racked up five individual first-place finishes and three relay first-place finishes.
Kyle Ahlschlager won the 100-meter dash (11.21 seconds), Isaac Feldkamp won the 800m (2:14.39), Joe Feldkamp won the 1,600m (5:03.43) with Brandon Pena in second place at 5:21.66, Cade Kalbow won the 3,200m (12:09.92) with Tristian Godwin in second at 2:17.79 and Addison Sampson won the 300 hurdles at 45.00 seconds.
The 4x100 teams of Damarius Russell, Christian Rodriguez, Kaeden Johnson and Ahlschlager and Lucas Vasquez, Israel Nelson, Eli Nelson and Jameson Paulson took first and fifth in the 4x100 relay. Russell, Rodriguez, Kaeden Johnson and Ahlschlager won the 4x200 at 1:33.40 and Rodriguez and Kaeden Johnson won the 4x400 alongside Sampson and Carson Ohnstad.
Max Gaytko won the triple jump by over five feet wit his winning distance of 41 feet, 3.50 inches with Ohnstad following him in second place. Eddie Herman won the shot put at 45 feet, 3.50 inches with Ian Medin in second, Ethan Stenzel in fourth and Mateo Mathias in seventh. Herman, Medin, Stenzel and Mathias finished second, third, fourth and fifth in the discus throw.
The girls team recorded seven individual first place finishes and two relay finishes on the track, which was highlighted by Camille Ring winning the 100 hurdles at 15.91 second with Taylor-Barber-Flatau in fourth and winning the 300 hurdles with Thyme Lang in second.
Samara Johnson won the 100 dash (13.37 seconds), Gaby Lopez won the 200 dash (28.10 seconds), Sam Azure won the 400m (66.32) with Ella Krautkremer in second, Callie Dufault won the 1,600m (6:02.20) with Lillian Halla in seconds and Alayna Akers in third and Ella Dufault won the 3,200m at 11:58.69.
The 4x200 team of Maddy Bulfer, Maddie Thompson, Sophia Potter and Samara Johnson and the 4x400 team of Potter, Cora McCabe, Evelyn O/Brien and Ella Dufault earned first-place finishes behind times of 1:51.11 and 4:27.53 respectively.
Chloe Mansfield and Samara Johnson shared joint-first place in the pole vault at eight feet, six inches with Gaby Lopez taking fourth place. Thompson, Ring and Bulfer went one, two and three in the long jump led by Thompson’s event-winning distance of 16 feet, three inches. Thompson also won the triple jump at 32.feet, 7.75 inches.
Azure and Kloe Wadd finished first and second in the shot put at 34 feet, 6.5 inches and 33 feet, one inches. Kalea Sartori ended up winning the girls discus throw at 88 feet, five inches.