The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva track and field teams traveled to Maple River High School for the Subsection 2A South meet. The girls team saw two individual subsection champions and one subsection relay champion en route to a third place finish as a team while the boys team finished in eighth place.
The girls 4x800 relay team consisting of Journey Utpadel, Holly Bartness, Torri Vaale and Quinn VanMaldeghem kicked things off by setting a brand new school record with their time of 10 minutes, 25.85 seconds. Their record-breaking time also beat out second place by nearly four seconds and earned them a subsection title.
VanMaldeghem earned herself an individual subsection title in the 800-meter run after beating Maple River’s Lauren Mutschler by just over five seconds to finish at 2:30.74 and claim the 800m title.
Evelyn Nydegger also claimed an individual subsection title in the girls 100-meter hurdles. The margin of error was slim to none as her winning time of 17.20 seconds edged out Brooke Grathwohl of Madelia/Truman/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther by 0.4 seconds (17.24) and Payten Benda of Jackson County Central by 0.12 seconds (17.32).
The girls team also saw the 4x400 team of Utpadel, Chloe Riewer, Sierra Misgen and VanMaldeghem take third place and the 4x100 team of Natalie Johnson, Josie Strom, Bartness and Kyra Spies take fourth.
Nydegger at 51.52 seconds in the 300 hurdles, Anika Ladlie at four feet, 10 inches in the high jump and Malonna Wilson at 30 feet, 6.5 inches in the shot put all earned fourth place finishes. Lauren Cowell at 88 feet, two inches earned fifth in the discus throw.
Vaale in the 1,600m, Brittyn Anderson in the shot put, Gabby Schlaak in the 300 hurdles, Spies in the 200m and Riewer in the long jump all earned seventh place finishes.
Will Tuttle highlighted the day for the boys team with his third place finish in the 110 high hurdles at 16.49 seconds. She also earned fourth place in the 300 hurdles at 22.10 seconds.
Jaylin Raab took fourth in the 100 dash at 11.88 seconds and sixth in the long jump at 18 feet, 9.75 inches.. He also took fourth in the 4x100 relay alongside Matthew Mueller, Nik Petsinger and Sawyer Prigge at 47.36 seconds and in the 4x400 with Petsinger, Prigge and Aidan Deyle at 3:38.61.
Deyle took seventh in the 400m at 54.49 seconds and the 4x800 team of Devon Nelton, Jacob Karl, Conner Nelson and Gavin Sletten took seventh at 9:41.65. Parker Bunn took eighth in the 300 hurdles at 46.98 seconds.
Overall, the girls team qualified 15 athletes for the Section 2A meet and the boys team qualified seven athletes. The Section 2A Championship meet will take place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Mankato West High School.