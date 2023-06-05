Fxi1QxKaMAIOb9O.jpg

Megan Kanewischer and Cody Vagts both qualified for the Section Finals. (photo courtesy of Waseca Activities Twitter, @WasecaBluejays)

Tuesday and Wednesday, the Waseca girls and boys golf teams traveled to New Prague to compete in the Section 2AA Preliminary Round. While neither team qualified for the finals, individual golfers Megan Kanewischer and Cody Vagts both met the cut line to advance to the finals.

