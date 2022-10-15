The JWP Homecoming Court was recognized two-by-two at the halftime of the game, along with the most recent inductees into the JWP Athletic Hall of Fame. Pictured: JWP king Jack Cahill and queen Jessa Westphal. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
The United South Central Rebels played spoiler in the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Homecoming football game on Thursday night, with their running game and an untimely interception leading to a 22-14 USC victory.
Thursday’s game began well for the Bulldogs, with JWP scoring off of a 30-yard drive that was built with four rushing plays by Ryder Thissen for the Bulldog’s to go up 7-0 in the first two minutes of the game. The next two possessions were a pair of three-and-outs from the Rebels and Bulldogs respectively. USC didn’t do much better on their next drive turning the ball over on downs after just one first down. The first play of JWP’s next drive began with a three-yard loss, but two plays later and the Bulldogs ended the first quarter getting the first down.
JWP had the ball at their own 40-yard line to begin the second quarter, and despite a five-yard penalty to start the quarter, three pass completions and a solid ground game by Thissen led to another touchdown for the Bulldogs, to put JWP up 14-0. The rebels used their running game to score on their next drive, and a successful two-point conversion shortened the Bulldog’s lead to 14-8. The Bulldog’s next drive started well, with Lucas Morsching running for 12 yards across two plays, however on the Bulldog’s first pass attempt of the drive quarterback Karson Lindsay threw an interception to the Rebels’ Jon Martinez. USC turned that interception into a touchdown with just a little time left in the half. With the Bulldogs unable to score before the end of the half, JWP went into the third quarter trailing 16-14.
The Rebels began the second half with the ball, and they used their tough rushing game to score the final touchdown of the game, and an unsuccessful two-point conversion put USC up 22-14. Neither team was able to score for the rest of the game, with the Bulldogs and the Rebels trading turnovers late in the fourth quarter, leading to a 22-14 USC victory over the Bulldogs in their homecoming game.
JWP was unable to stop the Rebels ground game, with USC rushing for 233 yards and three touchdowns on 44 carries, compared to the Bulldogs’ 97 yards and two touchdowns across 27 carries. The Bulldogs did gain more yards through the air than the Rebels, winning that battle 145 to 7, but that’s on just 10 pass attempts from the Rebels compared to the Bulldogs’ 25. Thissen was a standout in the game, despite the loss, rushing for 53 yards and both JWP touchdowns in just 10 carries.
Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.