9.14 Damarius Russell.JPG

Damarius Russel squares up the runner for a tackle outside the hashes. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

With an early fall chill in the air and the threat of rain making an appearance at any moment, the Waseca Bluejay football team took the field Friday night to do battle with the Marshall Tigers. A first quarter touchdown for Waseca would give them the lead for most of the night but an early fourth quarter touchdown and two point conversion for Marshall would prove to be the difference maker as the Tigers earned the 8-7 victory.

9.14 Carter Ellis.JPG

Bluejays linebacker Carter Ellis wraps up a Marshall runner. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.14 Max Neaves.JPG

Bluejays defender Max Neaves drags down the Marshall quarterback after popping the ball loose to force the first turnover of the night. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.14 Jacob Thompson.JPG

Jacob Thompson gets the ball to the outside for Waseca. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.14 Oliver O'Brien.JPG

Quarterback Oliver O'Brien regains his footing after escaping a tackle before making a first-down run to the outside. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments