With an early fall chill in the air and the threat of rain making an appearance at any moment, the Waseca Bluejay football team took the field Friday night to do battle with the Marshall Tigers. A first quarter touchdown for Waseca would give them the lead for most of the night but an early fourth quarter touchdown and two point conversion for Marshall would prove to be the difference maker as the Tigers earned the 8-7 victory.
I'm frustrated with the lack of discipline but at the end of the day it's an early season loss to a 4A team," noted Bluejay head coach Brad Wendland after the loss.
Marshall took the opening kickoff and seemed to find an offensive groove immediately, driving down the field and getting into the red zone. As the Tiger quarterback stepped back into the pocket looking to launch a ball into the endzone, Max Neaves beat the pass protection and stripped the ball free as he sacked the QB, allowing Ethan Stenzel to cover the ball and get the drive ending turnover.
Waseca would respond with a methodical drive that included a 34-yard run from quarterback Oliver O'Brien and with first and 10 from the 24-yard line, running back Christian Rodriguez broke a tackle and bounded his way into the endzone. After a successful PAT from Max Neaves the Bluejays took a 7-0 lead with 4:50 remaining in the first quarter.
At this point of the evening the rain began to fall making ball control more difficult with each team fumbling the ball including a botched exchange from quarterback to running back that killed a Waseca drive. Neither team would capitalize however, and the Bluejays took the 7-0 lead into halftime.
During the 15 minute break the rain had gone from a nuisance to downright game-changing and it made an immediate impact when Waseca muffed the second-half kickoff allowing Marshall to get the ball in great field position.
The Tigers were set back immediately with a holding call that erased a first-down run and on third and 21, the Marshall quarterback made a throw to the edge, which was read beautifully by corner Damarius Russel resulting in an interception and return back to the 40-yard line.
The Bluejays once again drove right down the field at this point but on an end-around, the ball came loose along the sideline where Marshall made the recovery.
"It's frustrating when you get the ball and they don't slow you down but mistakes end drives," said Wendland. "But you have to give Marshall their credit, we feel like we are a physical team that likes to run the ball and they were up to the challenge."
A series of stalled drives resulted in punts before Marshall managed to put together their lone scoring drive of the night, pounding the interior of the Waseca defense. The score came on a four-yard run up the gut and with the rain still coming down heavily, the decision was made to go for two and the lead.
The Tigers lined up in a super heavy formation with no wideouts and on the snap the play looked doomed as Neaves got to the quarterback untouched. The Marshall quarterback was able to put just enough air on the ball though as the left tight end, after initially chip blocking, broke free for the go ahead score as he hauled down the pass.
The next two drives would stall out and with 4:46 remaining in the game, Waseca had the ball at the 29-yard line. The Bluejays moved the ball just past midfield but disaster struck as a throw on a rollout to the right floated just a bit too much over the head of the receiver, allowing the Marshall defender to get an interception.
The Tigers were then able to put together enough runs to use up the Bluejay timeouts and bring the game clock down to 26.1 after a punt down to the Waseca 19. The Bluejays got to midfield on a second-down throw but by the time the runner was down the clock had struck zeros, bringing an end to any hope of a comeback.
"I heard Oliver O'Brien tell the team this will humble us and I think that's a good thing for them to hear," said coach Wendland.
With the loss, the Bluejays are 1-1 on the season and they will return to the gridiron Friday, Sep. 16 when they travel to Montgomery to battle the Tri-City United Titans.