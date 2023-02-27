Payton Garza pin.JPG

Payton Garza goes the distance to earn the fall. (Stephen McDaniel/Southernminn.com)

Friday and Saturday, the Waseca Bluejay wrestlers battled for limited spots in the MSHSL State Championships with the Section 1AA wrestling tournament which was hosted by the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. When the dust settled, three Bluejays, Christian Rodriguez, Payton Garza and Matthew Veroeven all earned their opportunity to continue wrestling against the best competition in the state of Minnesota.

Oliver O'Brien.JPG

Oliver O'Brien looks to break down his opponent. (Stephen McDaniel/Southernminn.com)
JD Delgado.JPG

JD Delgado maintains his coverage. (Stephen McDaniel/Southernminn.com)
Slade Barnett.JPG

Slade Barnett aims to control his opponent's arm. (Stephen McDaniel/Southernminn.com)
Carter Ellis.JPG

Carter Ellis prepares to do battle. (Stephen McDaniel/Southernminn.com)
Christian Rodriguez pin.JPG

Christian Rodriguez earns the pin fall. (Stephen McDaniel/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports.

