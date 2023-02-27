Friday and Saturday, the Waseca Bluejay wrestlers battled for limited spots in the MSHSL State Championships with the Section 1AA wrestling tournament which was hosted by the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. When the dust settled, three Bluejays, Christian Rodriguez, Payton Garza and Matthew Veroeven all earned their opportunity to continue wrestling against the best competition in the state of Minnesota.
Veroeven (220) earned the section title with an ultra-competative 1-0 decision in the championship match against Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Wyatt Mulde. Rodriguez and Garza both claimed second-place finishes to punch their ticket to St. Paul.
Individual state competitions begin Friday at the Excel Energy Center at 9 a.m. and goes through Saturday night. Information regarding ticketing and scheduling can be obtained on the MSHSL website.
Also earning podium finishes for Waseca were Jenaro Delgado (third), Oliver O‘Brien (fifth), Carter Ellis (eighth) and Slade Barnett (eighth).
113 — Elijah Biehn (8-23) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Sam Thein (Pine Island) 20-21 won by fall over Elijah Biehn (Waseca) 8-23 (Fall 0:40)
Cons. Round 1 — Elijah Biehn (Waseca) 8-23 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 — Quade Mullenbach (Stewartville) 15-23 won by fall over Elijah Biehn (Waseca) 8-23 (Fall 2:00)
120 — Jacob Knutson (12-24) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Carson Rahman (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 27-14 won by fall over Jacob Knutson (Waseca) 12-24 (Fall 3:28)
Cons. Round 1 — Jacob Knutson (Waseca) 12-24 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 — Hunter Karnitz (Stewartville) 36-8 won by fall over Jacob Knutson (Waseca) 12-24 (Fall 1:23)
126 — Peyton Sommers (11-27) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Corrin Pike (Pine Island) 11-13 won by fall over Peyton Sommers (Waseca) 11-27 (Fall 5:49)
Cons. Round 1 — Peyton Sommers (Waseca) 11-27 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 — Colten Jenkins (Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson) 16-18 won by fall over Peyton Sommers (Waseca) 11-27 (Fall 1:06)
132 — Kellen Klinger (6-13) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Nolan Ford (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 27-20 won by fall over Kellen Klinger (Waseca) 6-13 (Fall 0:57)
Cons. Round 1 — Kellen Klinger (Waseca) 6-13 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 — Jonathon Opelt (Cannon Falls) 28-21 won by tech fall over Kellen Klinger (Waseca) 6-13 (TF-1.5 5:29 (15-0))
138 — Slade Barnett (11-23) placed 8th and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Slade Barnett (Waseca) 11-23 won by fall over Zach Schaefer (Pine Island) 20-25 (Fall 1:40)
Quarterfinal — Zayne Novek (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 17-21 won by tech fall over Slade Barnett (Waseca) 11-23 (TF-1.5 5:37 (16-0))
Cons. Round 2 — Slade Barnett (Waseca) 11-23 won by tech fall over Jacob Bigalk (Cannon Falls) 1-7 (TF-1.5 5:30 (15-0))
Cons. Round 3 — Brayden Lorentzen (Byron) 24-14 won by decision over Slade Barnett (Waseca) 11-23 (Dec 8-3)
145 — Jacob Root (10-21) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Mavrick Attig (Albert Lea Area) 23-22 won by fall over Jacob Root (Waseca) 10-21 (Fall 1:25)
Cons. Round 1 — Jacob Root (Waseca) 10-21 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 — Lucas Freeberg (Cannon Falls) 21-21 won by fall over Jacob Root (Waseca) 10-21 (Fall 2:24)
152 — Landan Madsen (1-12) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Eli Jensen (Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson) 16-14 won by fall over Landan Madsen (Waseca) 1-12 (Fall 0:33)
Cons. Round 1 — Landan Madsen (Waseca) 1-12 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 — Weston Roberson (Lake City) 26-17 won by fall over Landan Madsen (Waseca) 1-12 (Fall 0:12)
160 — Oliver O‘Brien (10-5) placed 5th and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Oliver O‘Brien (Waseca) 10-5 won by tech fall over Kason Stayton (Pine Island) 2-16 (TF-1.5 5:47 (15-0))
Quarterfinal — Tanner Elzen (Stewartville) 33-11 won by decision over Oliver O‘Brien (Waseca) 10-5 (Dec 7-4)
Cons. Round 2 — Oliver O‘Brien (Waseca) 10-5 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 — Oliver O‘Brien (Waseca) 10-5 won by major decision over Zack Keller (Lake City) 19-15 (MD 15-3)
Cons. Semi — Derrick McMillian (Albert Lea Area) 8-3 won by decision over Oliver O‘Brien (Waseca) 10-5 (Dec 7-2)
5th Place Match — Oliver O‘Brien (Waseca) 10-5 won by medical forfeit over Camdyn Anderson (Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson) 21-14 (M. For.)
170 — Christian Rodriguez (26-6) placed 2nd and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Christian Rodriguez (Waseca) 26-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Christian Rodriguez (Waseca) 26-6 won by fall over Teaghen Tolbers (Albert Lea Area) 11-16 (Fall 1:19)
Semifinal — Christian Rodriguez (Waseca) 26-6 won by decision over Isaiah O‘Reilly (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 26-15 (Dec 12-5)
1st Place Match — Cole Glazier (Kasson-Mantorville) 44-1 won by tech fall over Christian Rodriguez (Waseca) 26-6 (TF-1.5 3:10 (19-4))
2nd Place Match — Christian Rodriguez (Waseca) 26-6 won by no contest over Isaiah O‘Reilly (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 26-15 (NC)
182 — Carter Ellis (14-23) placed 8th and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Carter Ellis (Waseca) 14-23 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Alexander Bedsted (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 27-20 won by fall over Carter Ellis (Waseca) 14-23 (Fall 1:51)
Cons. Round 2 — Carter Ellis (Waseca) 14-23 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 — Luke Scheuer (Byron) 14-17 won by decision over Carter Ellis (Waseca) 14-23 (Dec 6-3)
195 — Payton Garza (28-5) placed 2nd and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Payton Garza (Waseca) 28-5 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Payton Garza (Waseca) 28-5 won by major decision over Max Ramer (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 3-3 (MD 12-1)
Semifinal — Payton Garza (Waseca) 28-5 won by decision over Ethan Roberson (Lake City) 31-12 (Dec 4-2)
1st Place Match — Eli Richardson (Kasson-Mantorville) 36-9 won by fall over Payton Garza (Waseca) 28-5 (Fall 1:52)
2nd Place Match — Payton Garza (Waseca) 28-5 won by no contest over Ethan Roberson (Lake City) 31-12 (NC)
220 — Matthew Veroeven (29-9) placed 1st and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Matthew Veroeven (Waseca) 29-9 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Matthew Veroeven (Waseca) 29-9 won by fall over Lucas Dykman (La Crescent-Hokah) 3-11 (Fall 1:13)
Semifinal — Matthew Veroeven (Waseca) 29-9 won by decision over Drew Rahman (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 22-23 (Dec 7-3)
1st Place Match — Matthew Veroeven (Waseca) 29-9 won by decision over Wyatt Mulder (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 22-14 (Dec 1-0)
285 — Jenaro Delgado (20-10) placed 3rd and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Jenaro Delgado (Waseca) 20-10 won by decision over William Velazquez (Albert Lea Area) 2-2 (Dec 5-2)
Quarterfinal — Carter Geerts (Byron) 28-3 won by fall over Jenaro Delgado (Waseca) 20-10 (Fall 3:39)
Cons. Round 2 — Jenaro Delgado (Waseca) 20-10 won by fall over Isaac Kuisle (Stewartville) 8-18 (Fall 2:29)
Cons. Round 3 — Jenaro Delgado (Waseca) 20-10 won by fall over Cole Becker (La Crescent-Hokah) 10-19 (Fall 5:32)
Cons. Semi — Jenaro Delgado (Waseca) 20-10 won by fall over Andrew Wilkemeyer (Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson) 27-17 (Fall 5:09)
3rd Place Match — Jenaro Delgado (Waseca) 20-10 won by decision over Tucker Buck (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 14-22 (Dec 3-1)
2nd Place Match — Carter Geerts (Byron) 28-3 won by no contest over Jenaro Delgado (Waseca) 20-10 (NC)