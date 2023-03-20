3.8 Kloe Wadd.jpg

Kloe Wadd (file photo)

Three seniors for the Waseca Bluejay girls basketball were awarded Big South All-Conference Team honors after leading the team to a record of 16-10 this season.

1.18 Samantha Azure.jpg

Samantha Azure. (file photo)
3.8 Madsen, Avery.jpg

Avery Madsen. (file photo)

