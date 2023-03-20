Kloe Wadd (file photo)
Samantha Azure. (file photo)
Avery Madsen. (file photo)
Sports Reporter
Three seniors for the Waseca Bluejay girls basketball were awarded Big South All-Conference Team honors after leading the team to a record of 16-10 this season.
Kloe Wadd, Samantha Azure and Avery Madsen were claimed three of the seven all-conference bids for the Blue Division.
For Wadd, it is her second consecutive season being named to the team while Azure was a member of the honorable mention squad last year.
Waseca last had three all-conference winners in the 2020-21 season when seniors Camryn McQuery, Brittney Draeger and Melady Renteria were all honored.
Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.
