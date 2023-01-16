The Waseca Bluejay wrestlers traveled to Pipestone Saturday to compete in the Big South Conference Championship Tournament. With Seniors Payton Garza, Christian Rodriguez and Jenaro Delgado Jr. all earning all-conference honors, the Bluejays as a team finished seventh with a score of 70.
Garza (195) finished second in his weight class after cruising to the championship match with a pair of fall victories. In the championship match, Garza put together a great battle against the No. 6 ranked wrestler in 2AA Leighton Robb of St. Peter but ultimately dropped a 3-1 decision.
Rodriguez (170) earned third after bouncing back from a 3-1 decision loss in the semifinal as he won a 9-5 decision in the third-place match.
Delgado Jr. was pinned in the semifinal match 5:10 into the contest but also rebounded in the third-place battle with a 4-3 decision victory.
The Bluejays will return to the mats Tuesday, Jan. 17 when they travel to St. Peter for a conference dual with the Saints.
138 - Slade Barnett (5-9) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Nakiye Mercado (St. Peter) 19-9 won by tech fall over Slade Barnett (Waseca) 5-9 (TF-1.5 4:18 (19-3))
Cons. Round 1 - Slade Barnett (Waseca) 5-9 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Drew Chandler (Marshall) 12-10 won by fall over Slade Barnett (Waseca) 5-9 (Fall 2:47)
145 - Jacob Root (7-8) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jacob Root (Waseca) 7-8 won by fall over Moo Bleh (Worthington) 0-7 (Fall 2:49)
Quarterfinal - Logan Butzon (Jackson County Central) 18-1 won by fall over Jacob Root (Waseca) 7-8 (Fall 1:46)
Cons. Round 2 - Max Fuhr (Redwood Valley) 5-11 won by decision over Jacob Root (Waseca) 7-8 (Dec 9-3)
170 - Christian Rodriguez (9-2) placed 3rd and scored 15.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Christian Rodriguez (Waseca) 9-2 won by fall over Lucas Thooft (Pipestone Area) 2-7 (Fall 3:48)
Quarterfinal - Christian Rodriguez (Waseca) 9-2 won by decision over Parker Meyers (Blue Earth Area) 23-3 (Dec 3-1)
Semifinal - Dylan Withers (Jackson County Central) 15-2 won by decision over Christian Rodriguez (Waseca) 9-2 (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match - Christian Rodriguez (Waseca) 9-2 won by decision over Tucker Fiene (Marshall) 16-7 (Dec 9-5)
182 - Carter Ellis (7-10) placed 5th and scored 6.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Aidan Mattison (Marshall) 14-10 won by decision over Carter Ellis (Waseca) 7-10 (Dec 5-0)
Cons. Round 1 - Carter Ellis (Waseca) 7-10 won by decision over Josiah Brakenhoff (Fairmont-Martin County West) 5-8 (Dec 9-2)
Cons. Semi - Braydan Winter (Jackson County Central) 13-14 won by decision over Carter Ellis (Waseca) 7-10 (Dec 10-3)
5th Place Match - Carter Ellis (Waseca) 7-10 won by decision over Axel Uhlenkamp (Redwood Valley) 10-12 (Dec 7-2)
195 - Payton Garza (10-1) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Payton Garza (Waseca) 10-1 won by fall over Jack Mix (Jackson County Central) 0-2 (Fall 0:25)
Semifinal - Payton Garza (Waseca) 10-1 won by fall over Ethan Lieb (New Ulm Area) 11-10 (Fall 0:48)
1st Place Match - Leighton Robb (St. Peter) 22-4 won by decision over Payton Garza (Waseca) 10-1 (Dec 3-1)
220 - Matthew Veroeven (12-5) placed 4th and scored 10.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Matthew Veroeven (Waseca) 12-5 won by decision over Julio Esqueda (Saint James Area) 10-9 (Dec 6-5)
Semifinal - Max Olson (Fairmont-Martin County West) 20-3 won by fall over Matthew Veroeven (Waseca) 12-5 (Fall 0:56)
Cons. Semi - Matthew Veroeven (Waseca) 12-5 won by decision over Kemper Ely (St. Peter) 19-9 (Dec 5-1)
3rd Place Match - Gavin Schaefer (Marshall) 15-8 won by fall over Matthew Veroeven (Waseca) 12-5 (Fall 3:34)
285 - Jenaro Delgado (3-2) placed 3rd and scored 15.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jenaro Delgado (Waseca) 3-2 won by fall over Colby Schwichtenberg (Fairmont-Martin County West) 9-11 (Fall 1:51)
Quarterfinal - Jenaro Delgado (Waseca) 3-2 won by decision over Kasey Gerhard (Worthington) 5-6 (Dec 5-2)
Semifinal - Evan Thompson (New Ulm Area) 24-2 won by fall over Jenaro Delgado (Waseca) 3-2 (Fall 5:10)
3rd Place Match - Jenaro Delgado (Waseca) 3-2 won by decision over Willie Curry (Saint James Area) 10-5 (Dec 4-3)