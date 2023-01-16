FmebVvaWYAMQbWG.jpg

Bluejays senior Jenaro Delgado Jr. (left), Payton Garza (Middle) and Christian Rodriguez (right) who all earned all-conference honors with Garza finishing second and Delgado Jr. and Rodriguez finishing third. (Photo courtesy of Debbie Rodriguez)

The Waseca Bluejay wrestlers traveled to Pipestone Saturday to compete in the Big South Conference Championship Tournament. With Seniors Payton Garza, Christian Rodriguez and Jenaro Delgado Jr. all earning all-conference honors, the Bluejays as a team finished seventh with a score of 70.

