Some nights, it seems like everything is clicking and nothing can go wrong. But then some nights it seems like nothing is going your way. For New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers, the Monday night matchup in New Richland against the Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights leaned toward the latter.
It was a clash of two of the Gopher Conference’s top volleyball squads, as the Panthers and the Knights combined for a 32-8 overall record heading into the matchup. But Kenyon-Wanamingo managed to leave New Richland with a 3-0 sweep over the Panthers.
The first set didn’t start off as well as NRHEG was hoping as the Panthers went into a timeout down 9-3 before trailing by as much as 11 points to the Knights.
But at a 20-9 lead for K-W, the Panthers started battling back into the game and eventually brought it back within six points at 22-16. The Knights picked up the final three points needed and took the first set, 25-16.
NRHEG kept the opening points in the second set close and tied it at 6-6 before trading points with K-W. But once the Knights got a little separation, a few small runs put the Panthers down 17-9.
They managed to battle back once again and brought the second set within three points at 23-19 thanks to a big block from senior Sarah George. Similar to the first set, K-W countered NRHEG’s run by rattling off three straight points and took the second set 25-18.
Despite the Knights opening the third set with the first two points, the Panthers managed to pull ahead 4-2 for their first lead of the game. K-W tied it at 5-5, NRHEG pulled ahead 6-5, but the Knights pulled back ahead and ran away with the set.
A 7-6 K-W lead quickly turned into a 15-6 lead and then into a 22-9 lead. The Panthers were able to get a couple of more points on the board, but nowhere near enough to make a comeback as the Knights took the third and final set 25-13.
NRHEG also struggled offensively with Hallie Schultz, Tayler Schmidt, Bree Ihrke and Sarah George tying for the most kills on the team with three each while Schultz recorded 11 set assists through the three sets.
Miscommunication on the also court played a big factor in the Panthers’ loss and was highlighted as one of the biggest things they need to improve on going into another Gopher Conference matchup, this time against the Medford Tigers on the road Friday..
“We had our game against Hayfield, we had our game tonight, we lost communication and that’s why we’ve lost those games.” said NRHEG head coach Ashley Tolzman. “We started out really strong in our season and we know how to play this game. We put up an excellent fight against Bethlehem Academy, if we could just copy-and-paste that, we’d be top contenders, but we’ve been falling apart.”
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Hallie Schultz - three kills, 11 set assists, five blocks, nine digs
Tayler Schmidt - three kills, five blocks, three digs
Grace Wilkenson - two digs
Andy Briggs - one kill
Erin Jacobson - two kills, one set assist, six blocks, 15 digs
Bree Ihrke - three kills, eight blocks, two digs
Faith Nielsen - one kill, one set assist, five digs
Sarah George - three kills, eight blocks
Bailey Ihrke - one kill, two blocks, one dig
Sidney Schultz - one kill, one set assist, 12 digs