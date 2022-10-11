NRHEG VB

The Panthers regroup on the court after dropping a point to the Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Some nights, it seems like everything is clicking and nothing can go wrong. But then some nights it seems like nothing is going your way. For New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers, the Monday night matchup in New Richland against the Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights leaned toward the latter.

Hallie Schultz

NRHEG junior Hallie Schultz (11) sets the ball during the Panthers loss to Kenyon-Wanamingo. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Erin Jacobson

NRHEG senior Erin Jacobson (5) prepares to serve the ball during the Panthers loss to Kenyon-Wanamingo. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Sidney Schultz

NRHEG senior Sidney Schultz (21) lunges forward to keep the ball up during the Panthers loss to Kenyon-Wanamingo. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375.

