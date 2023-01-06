Megan Kanewischer (Waseca GBB)

Waseca senior Megan Kanewischer (4) looks to move the ball up the court during the Bluejays' win over the Awesome Blossoms. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms and the Waseca Bluejays clashed in a non-conference matchup inside Blooming Prairie High School Thursday night. Behind some tough defense, the Bluejays came out of Blooming Prairie with a 39-17 road victory.

(Waseca GBB) Kloe Wadd

Waseca senior Kloe Wadd (54) attempts to shoot over Blooming Prairie senior Haven Carlson (15) during the Bluejays' win over the Awesome Blossoms. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

