The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms and the Waseca Bluejays clashed in a non-conference matchup inside Blooming Prairie High School Thursday night. Behind some tough defense, the Bluejays came out of Blooming Prairie with a 39-17 road victory.
Defense was the name of the game as the Bluejays limited the Awesome Blossoms to seven points at halftime and led 18-7 going into the second half.
Sam Azure opened with a basket and led Waseca on a 6-0 run before Haven Carlson answered for Blooming Prairie with a basket down low before Kloe Wadd and Shawntee Snyder traded baskets to bring the Bluejays lead to 26-11.
Senior guard Mia Kanewischer cashed in on a couple of 3-pointers to help extend Waseca’s lead, while the Blossoms best bet was getting some free points at the free throw line with Anna Pauly, Macy Lembke, Sienna Fyksen and Hailey Schumacher.
The Bluejays closed things out with late baskets from Grace Guritz and Avery Gaul to seal their 22-point road victory.
Azure led Waseca with 15 points while Kanewischer added nine points and Wadd added seven points.
Blooming Prairie was led by six points and six rebounds from Snyder. Pauly added four points and eight rebounds, Carlson and Lembke added two points each, Schumacher, Fyksen and Chloe McCarthy added one point each a d Addison Doocy recorded seven rebounds.
Waseca enters into a three-game home stretch that starts with New Ulm on Friday and is followed by Tri-City United and Blue Earth Area. Blooming Prairie makes a quick stop at Kenyon Wanamingo before returning home to host Randolph on Tuesday.