Lilly Strauss (JWP VB)

JWP sophomore outside hitter Lilly Strauss (6) goes to spike the ball during the Bulldogs' game in Medford. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

There was no shortage of gold inside the Medford High School gymnasium, as the Tigers celebrated Homecoming Week by hosting a volleyball game against the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs. The Tigers pulled through in front of the home crowd with a 3-1 victory.

Nevaeh Weimert (JWP VB)

JWP freshman setter Nevaeh Weimert (3) sets the ball during the Bulldogs' game at Medford. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Weedman and Walz (JWP VB)

JWP sophomores Aubrey Weedman (8) and Claire Walz (2) attempt to block the ball against Medford. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

