THURSDAY
Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow. Total daytime snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
THURSDAY
Waseca boys hockey at Minnesota River (Le Sueur Community Center) — 7 p.m.
JWP girls basketball vs. BEA — 7:15 p.m.
Waseca girls basketball at Blooming Prairie — 7:15 p.m.
FRIDAY
Waseca girls hockey vs. New Ulm — 7 p.m.
JWP boys basketball at USC — 7:15 p.m.
Waseca boys basketball at New Ulm — 7:30 p.m.
Waseca girls basketball vs. New Ulm — 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Waseca wrestling at NYA Invite — 9 a.m.
Waseca gymnastics at Fairmont Tournament — 10 a.m.
Waseca girls hockey vs. Worthington — 1 p.m.
JWP girls basketball vs. New Ulm Cathedral — 2:30 p.m.
Waseca boys hockey vs. Worthington — 3 p.m.
Waseca boys basketball vs. JCC — 6 p.m.
MONDAY
JWP girls basketball at BEA — 7:30 p.m.
Waseca boys basketball vs. Fairmont — 7:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
Waseca girls hockey vs. Austin — 7 p.m.
JWP boys basketball vs. WEM — 7:15 p.m.
JWP girls basketball at WEM — 7:15 p.m.
Waseca boys hockey at Austin — 7:15 p.m.
Waseca girls basketball vs. TCU — 7:30 p.m.
Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.