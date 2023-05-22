Sports Reporter
TUESDAY 5/23
Waseca golf at Le Sueur-Henderson (Le Sueur CC) — 1 p.m.
Waseca track and field at SMSU-Marshall (Conference Meet) — 4 p.m.
JWP golf at Kenyon-Wanamingo (Kenyon CC) — 4:30 p.m.
JWP softball at Kenyon-Wanamingo (Sub-Section Tournament) — 5 p.m.
Waseca softball at Tri-City United (Section Tournament) — 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
JWP baseball vs. Rushford-Peterson (Section Tournament) — 5 p.m.
THURSDAY
Waseca boys golf at Faribault (Faribault CC) — 2 p.m.
Waseca softball vs. TBA (Section Tournament, high seed) — TBA
JWP softball vs. TBA (Subection Tournament, Todd Park) — TBA
SATURDAY
Waseca softball vs. TBA (Section Tournament, Caswell Park) — TBA
JWP baseball vs. TBA (Section Tournament, Riverland CC) — TBA
MONDAY
TUESDAY 5/30
Waseca girls golf at New Prague GC (Section Play-in Round) — 9 a.m.
Waseca softball vs. TBA (Section Tournament, Caswell Park) — 5 p.m.
Waseca baseball vs. TBA (Section Tournament, High Seed) — 5 p.m.
Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports.
