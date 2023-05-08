Sports Reporter
TUESDAY 5/9
JWP golf at North Links GC — 12 p.m.
Waseca track and field at Faribault (Section True Team) — 3 p.m.
Waseca baseball at St. Peter — 4 p.m.
JWP baseball vs. Hayfield — 4:30 p.m.
JWP softball vs. WEM — 4:30 p.m.
Waseca softball vs. St. Clair — 4:30 p.m.
Waseca boys tennis vs. Lake City — 4:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Waseca golf vs. St. Clair (Waseca Lakeside CC) — 4 p.m.
Waseca boys tennis at St. Peter — 4:30 p.m.
JWP baseball at Randolph — 4:30 p.m.
JWP softball vs. Randolph — 4:30 p.m.
Waseca baseball at WEM — 4:30 p.m.
Waseca softball at Sibley East — 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Waseca boys tennis vs. Fairmont — 3:30 p.m.
JWP baseball at Mankato Loyola (ISG) — 4:30 p.m.
JWP golf at Kenyon CC — 4:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
JWP softball hosts tournament — 10 a.m.
JWP track and field at USC — 10 a.m.
JWP baseball vs. Triton — 4:30 p.m.
Waseca baseball at Marshall (DH) — 11 a.m.
MONDAY
Waseca boys golf at Big South Conference Championship (Dacotah Ridge GC) — 9 a.m.
JWP golf at Waseca Lakeside — 10 a.m.
Waseca girls golf at Big South Conference Championship (Dacotah Ridge GC) — 1 p.m.
TUESDAY 5/16
Waseca golf at Tri-City United (Montgomery National GC) — 2 p.m.
JWP track and field at Triton — 4:30 p.m.
Waseca softball at WEM — 4:30 p.m.
JWP baseball at WEM — 4:45 p.m.
Waseca baseball vs. Sibley East — 5:30 p.m.
