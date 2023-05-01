TUESDAY 5/2
...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MONDAY AND TUESDAY FOR PORTIONS OF WESTERN, CENTRAL, AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA.. Dry conditions and strong north-northwesterly winds will lead to near critical fire weather conditions this afternoon through evening and again on Tuesday. North-northwesterly winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph are forecast this afternoon and evening with minimum relative humidity values of 25 to 30 percent. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid spread of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before burning. Tuesday will feature even lower humidity values across most of Minnesota. Northerly winds will still be gusty, although a bit lower than Monday. For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html. text
TUESDAY 5/2
Waseca boys golf at St. Peter (Shoreland CC) — 2 p.m.
Waseca girls golf vs. Blooming Prairie (Waseca Lakeside CC) — 4 p.m.
JWP baseball at Glenville-Emmons — 4:30 p.m.
JWP softball vs. Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons — 4:30 p.m.
Waseca softball vs. Maple River — 4:30 p.m.
Waseca boys tennis vs. New Ulm — 4:30 p.m.
Waseca track at field at St. Charles — 4:30 p.m.
Waseca baseball vs. New Ulm — 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Waseca track and field at Mankato East — 4 p.m.
JWP baseball vs. NRHEG — 4:30 p.m.
JWP golf vs. multiple schools (Prairie Ridge GC) — 4:30 p.m.
JWP softball at NRHEG — 4:30 p.m.
Waseca boys tennis at Worthington — 4:30 p.m.
Waseca baseball vs. TCU — 5:30 p.m.
Waseca softball vs. New Ulm — 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
JWP baseball vs. Goodhue — 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
Waseca boys tennis at Stewartville Triangular — 9 a.m.
Waseca softball at Marshall (DH) — 11 a.m.
Waseca baseball vs. Worthington (DH) 12 p.m.
MONDAY
Waseca boys golf at St. Peter Shoreland CC (Big South Division) — 3 p.m.
Waseca girls golf at Riverside Town and Country Golf Course (Big South Division) — 3 p.m.
JWP softball vs. M/T/ML/GHEC) — 4 p.m.
TUESDAY 5/9
Waseca track and field at Faribault (Section True Team) — 3 p.m.
Waseca baseball at St. Peter — 4 p.m.
JWP baseball vs. Hayfield — 4:30 p.m.
JWP softball vs. WEM — 4:30 p.m.
Waseca softball vs. St. Clair — 4:30 p.m.
Waseca boys tennis vs. Lake City — 4:30 p.m.
Waseca track and field at Belle Plaine — 4:30 p.m.
