...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO
7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions over multiple days. The
highest heat index values will be Tuesday and Wednesday with
heat index values up to 113 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple days of excessive heat may lower
one's tolerance of it. Overnight temperatures will only drop to
the lower to middle 70s, providing little relief from the
effects of the heat during the nighttime periods. The extreme
heat may also lead to buckling roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&