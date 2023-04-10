Sports Reporter
TUESDAY 4/11
Waseca golf hosts NRHEG and TCU — 4 p.m.
Waseca boys tennis at BEA — 4:30 p.m.
Waseca track and field at Faribault Ted Nelson Track — 4:30 p.m.
Waseca softball vs. St. Peter — 5:30 p.m.
Waseca baseball vs. Medford — 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Waseca golf vs. Belle Plaine — 4 p.m.
JWP softball at Hayfield — 4:30 p.m.
Waseca boys tennis vs. St. James — 4:30 p.m.
Waseca track and field at Mankato West — 4:45 p.m.
FRIDAY
JWP baseball at St. Clair — 4:30 p.m.
JWP golf at Kenyon Country Club — 4:30 p.m.
JWP softball vs. Bethlehem Academy — 4:30 p.m.
MONDAY
JWP baseball at Kenyon-Wanamingo — 4:30 p.m.
JWP softball vs. Kenyon-Wanamingo — 4:30 p.m.
Waseca boys tennis vs. Red Wing — 4:30 p.m.
TUESDAY 4/18
Waseca girls golf at St. Peter (Shoreland) — 2 p.m.
Waseca boys golf vs. Blooming Prairie — 4 p.m.
Waseca boys tennis vs. Redwood Valley — 4:30 p.m.
JWP softball at Triton — 4:30 p.m.
Waseca baseball at New Ulm — 5:30 p.m.
Waseca softball at New Ulm — 5:30 p.m.
