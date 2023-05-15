Sports Reporter
TUESDAY 5/16
Waseca golf at TCU Invite (Montgomery International GC) — 2 p.m.
JWP golf at New Richland (Riverview GC) — 4:30 p.m.
Waseca softball at WEM — 4:30 p.m.
Waseca baseball vs. Sibley East — 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
JWP golf at Waseca Lakeside GC (Conference tournament) — 10 a.m.
Waseca tennis vs TBA (Section Quarterfinals) — TBA
JWP softball vs. USC — 4 p.m.
Waseca track and field hosts multiple schools — 4:30 p.m.
Waseca softball at Tri-City United — 5 p.m.
Waseca baseball vs. Belle Plaine — 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
JWP softball vs. Waseca — 4:30 p.m.
JWP baseball at New Ulm Cathedral — 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
Waseca baseball vs. Worthington — 12 p.m.
TUESDAY 5/23
Waseca golf at Le Sueur-Henderson (Le Sueur CC) — 1 p.m.
Waseca track and field at Marshall (Conference Meet) — 4 p.m.
Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Delivered Tuesday morning.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.