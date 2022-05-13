An impressive outing wasn’t enough to rally the Waseca Bluejays to victory, as they lost to the New Ulm Eagles 7-4 on Thursday, May 13. The Bluejays began the day well, but couldn’t get enough of a lead to survive a late surge from the Eagles, knocking their record back to 5-8.
The game started off well for the Jays, holding the Eagles to a runless first inning; then an RBI from Jarrett Ahlschlager put Waseca up 1-0. The score remained this way for three innings, until the Eagles were able to score a run against Waseca pitcher Sebastian Teague to tie the game up.
Waseca couldn't respond, and the Eagles began their rally in the fifth inning. Teague would give up two more runs in the fifth, before Payton Garza would come in and secure the final out needed to close the half inning. The Bluejays responded, though, as their bats came alive in the bottom of the fifth and Waseca tied the game at 3-3 with runs from Garza and Griffin Krautkremer.
However, the Eagles hot streak continued, as Garza gave up four runs while only recording one out before being replaced by Ahlschlager. Ahlschlager closed out the sixth without giving up a run, but the Bluejays went three and out in the bottom of the sixth, entering the final inning down 7-3. Ahlschlager kept the Eagles from scoring again in the seventh, and Waseca went up to bat one last time. Krautkremer scored again for in the final inning, but it wasn't enough, cementing the final score of 7-4.
Despite the loss, the Bluejays played a great game. All but three of their batters recorded at least one hit, and the team held the Eagles to just five strikeouts in the game. For comparison, the Eagles were only able to tie the Bluejays in total hits with nine, and while the Jays had only five strikeouts at the plate, their pitchers struck out a total of 11 New Ulm batters.
Seniors Mason DeKruif and Carter McQuery had especially good games, batting 1-3 and 1-2 respectively. DeKruif recorded a run, hit and a sacrifice RBI in his plate appearances, while McQuery recorded a hit and was walked at his next at bat.
Waseca began the day with McQuery on the mound, who had a good showing through 2.2 innings, only giving up two hits and striking out a team-leading six batters before being replaced on the mound by Teague. McQuery threw 46 total pitches, 28 of which were strikes, and he only walked two batters.
Teague, who switched places with McQuery, taking over first base in the third inning, ended the third inning, keeping the Eagles scoreless, but allowed a total of three runs over his next 1.2 innings pitched. He struck out three batters and gave up two earned runs, while throwing 27 strikes on 38 pitches.
Garza was brought on to replace Teague in the fifth, in an effort to quell the burgeoning Eagles’ run. He successfully ended the inning, holding the Eagles to just two runs scored in the fifth, but then gave up four runs in the following inning. In the sixth, Garza had one strikeout and one walk, with 13 strikes being thrown in just 22 pitches. He was replaced by Ahlschlage in the sixth inning.
Ahlschlager and McQuery were the only two runless pitchers for the Bluejays, with Ahlschlager pitching for 1.2 innings and recording two strikeouts. He pitched 16 strikes in his 24 pitches, and he was able to keep the Eagles total runs to seven.
The Waseca Bluejays varsity baseball team will be in action again on Saturday, May 14 in a game against the Worthington Trojans at Tink Larson Community Field at 1 p.m.