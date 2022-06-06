The JWP girls 4x400 team of Ashlin Keyes, Maddy Kunst, Lilly Strauss and Claire Adams tied the school record, broke the school record and will now compete in the Class A Championships on Thursday and Friday. (Photo courtesy of JWP Track and Field)
The track and field team season for the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton may have come to a close, but the Bulldogs will still be represented in the Class A Championship meet on Thursday and Friday.
Freshman Lilly Strauss, junior Jack Cahill and the girls 4x400 relay team consisting of Ashlin Keyes, Maddy Kunst, Claire Adams and Strauss all qualified for the state meet with first or second place finishes during the Section 1A finals.
The girls 4x400 team has seen an eventful run to close out the season. During the Triton Meet at the end of May, they tied the school record and then proceeded to break the record during the subsection meet with the new record time of four minutes, 12.66 seconds. During the section finals, they finished with a second-place time of 4:21.67 and secured a spot at state.
Strauss had a busy day by qualifying for two individual events for the Class A Championships. She earned second place in the girls 100-meter dash at 13.43 seconds and reached 15 feet, five inches to finish second in the girls long jump. She accounted for 19.25 team points.
Cahill recorded JWP’s only first place finish and stands as the boys only state qualifier. He won the boys pole vault by six inches by winning at 12 feet, three inches with Quinn Landherr of Jackson County Central trailing him in second at 11 feet, nine inches.
The girls 4x100 team and the 4x800 team both finished in fourth place and the girls 4x200 team finished in fifth place. They also saw Keyes take eighth in the high jump and Sammi Wehking take eighth in the pole vault.
The boys saw Isaac Gahlon take seventh in the pole vault and the 4x400 team take eighth place.
The Class A Championships will take place Thursday and Friday at St. Michael-Albertville High School. The preliminary round begins at 4 p.m. Thursday and the finals will take place at 4 p.m. on Friday.