NRHEG senior pitcher Sophie Stork recorded a perfect game against United South Central by not allowing a single runner on base. She threw 13 strikeouts in 21 batters faced. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Not a single hit. Not a single walk. Not even a single batter struck by a pitch. A perfect game is the ultimate accomplishment for any pitcher and for New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva pitcher Sophie Stork, it’s what led to the Panthers 1-0 win over United South Central on Monday.
Stork took to the circle in New Richland and left the visiting Rebels struggling to find a way to reach first base and after seven innings of play, USC failed to get any runners on. 21 up, 21 down.
Out of the 21 batters that she faced, Stork posted 13 strikeouts. According to NRHEG head coach Wendy Schultz, Isabel Stadheim was credited with making a big catch in left field and Faith Nielsen was credited for throwing a couple of runners out at first base.
The Panthers shared a struggle to get going offensively and it wasn’t until the bottom of the seventh inning that they were able to snap the scoreless tie.
According to Schultz, Preslie Nielsen delivered on a full count with two outs and hit the ball to USC’s shortstop, who fumbled the ball long enough for Nielsen to reach first base and drive Stork home from third base.
“We had runners in scoring position in the first, fourth and sixth innings, but just couldn’t get the hit we needed to bring them in,” Schultz said. “Preslie took charge and put the ball in play to help secure the win.”
Faith Nielsen recorded the only hit by the Panthers and Stork’s run scored in the bottom of the seventh served as the only run of the game.
With the win, NRHEG improves to 12-4 overall with a 9-1 Gopher Conference record. The Panthers will be back in action Wednesday when they go on the road against Blooming Prairie. They return home Thursday to host Tri-City United before going back on the road against Southland on Friday.