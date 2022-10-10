The regular season for Bluejay soccer has come to a close as the Waseca boys and girls teams eye the start of the Section 1AA playoffs in their respective brackets.
The girls team closed out the regular season with an 11-4-1 overall record and won two of their final three games, which included a 1-0 win over Austin with Gabriela Lopez scoring her 20th goal of the season and a 3-1 win over Mankato Loyola with one goal from Evelyn Nydegger and two goals from Lopez.
Waseca closed the season out traveling to St. Peter looking to avenge a 3-0 home loss to the Saints earlier in the season, but ultimately fell 2-0 in the regular season finale.
At the time of publication, the Bluejays edged out Red Wing for the No. 4 seed and will be able to host a home game against the No. 5 Wingers on Tuesday. Red Wing was last in town on Sept. 26, when the Jays and the Wingers collided in a 2-2 draw.
On the boys end, the Bluejays closed out the regular season with a couple of close losses on the road for a slight step back from the 12-5 final record in the 2021 season.
They traveled to play Fairmont and Mankato Loyola, but came out on the wrong side of the 1-0 final score. St. Peter came to town for the final game of the regular season and Waseca fell 2-0.
The Bluejays will have a tall order to open section play going on the road to face the No. 2 seeded Faribault Falcons. The winner between Waseca and Faribault would match up against the winner of No. 3 Austin and No. 6 Red Wing.