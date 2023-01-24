Monday night the St. Peter girls basketball team hosted the Waseca Bluejays in a Big South East conference matchup featuring two of the top teams in the subconference. The Saints put together an effective strategy to limit all-conference center Kloe Wadd while hitting their outside shots, ultimately earning the 69-49 victory.
With the win, the Saints are now 9-5 (4-0 BSE) on the year while the Bluejays fall to 9-4 (2-2 BSE).
St. Peter's defensive strategy on Wadd defined the early success for the Saints with sophomore Emmy Remmert guarding the dominant center while getting help-side defense, often from Rhyan Holmgren, which didn't allow Wadd to get into a rhythm.
When the Bluejays were on the defensive, St. Peter made a point to get Wadd switched onto a smaller player and pulled away from the hoop.
With just under ten-minutes to go in the half, the Saints held onto a narrow 18-16 lead before the first of their big runs came together. The 15-6 run to end the half featured a huge putback from Abby Maloney off a missed free throw as well as a pair of back-to-back blocks from Holmgren and was capped off by a buzzer beating three-pointer from Holmgren that sent the gymnasium into a frenzy.
Wadd was limited to just four points in the first half but would ultimately turn things around in the second half, it just proved too little too late.
In the second half, Waseca would cut the lead to as few as eight points early, forcing a timeout from St. Peter, but eighth grader Kylie Southworth found a rhythm from outside the arc, hitting a trio of threes to once again put the Saints up for good.
Wadd finished the game with a team leading 17 points while Mia Kanewischer added 14 points in the loss.
Waseca returns to the hardwood Friday, Jan. 27 when the team hosts JCC with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.