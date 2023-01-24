2.1 Waseca huddle.jpg

The Bluejays huddle together prior to tipoff. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Monday night the St. Peter girls basketball team hosted the Waseca Bluejays in a Big South East conference matchup featuring two of the top teams in the subconference. The Saints put together an effective strategy to limit all-conference center Kloe Wadd while hitting their outside shots, ultimately earning the 69-49 victory.

Kloe Wadd rises up with some space for a mid-range jumper. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Megan Kanewischer lays the ball up and over the St. Peter defense. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

