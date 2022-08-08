934_ckblad_Trucking_IMCA_Hobby_Winner_18M_Taylor_Manderfield.jpg

Taylor Manderfield, winner of the Eckbald Trucking IMCA Hobby. (Photo Courtesy of Arlington Raceway)

Elijah Zevenbergen took full advantage of a restart on lap 22 as he had been in second place for the previous five laps but when the green flag was thrown, Zevenbergen dove from the top of the track to the bottom in turn No. 1 to take the lead from Jim Horejsi.

Elijah Zevenbergen, winner of the B&B Racing Chassis IMCA Stock Car race. (Photo Courtesy of Arlington Raceway)

