Carter Ellis. (File Photo/Southernminn.com)
Sports Reporter
A handful of wrestlers from Waseca traveled to Jackson County Central High School to compete in the JCC Pizza Ranch Invite Saturday morning.
The Bluejays Carter Ellis earned the lone victory on the day with a fall victory over Tyler Hollerich of Maple River/USC at 2:55 in the consolation first round in the 170 pound weight class.
113A - Round 5 - Dawson Snyders (West Lyon) over Elijah Biehn (Waseca) (Fall 1:15)
138 - Champ. Round 1 - Talan Osborne (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) over Slade Barnett (Waseca) (Fall 5:53)
145 - Champ. Round 1 - Ryan Palmer (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) over Jacob Root (Waseca) (Fall 0:19)
170 - Quarterfinals - Sam Rock (Luverne) over Carter Ellis (Waseca) (Fall 4:00)
170 - Cons. Round 1 - Carter Ellis (Waseca) over Tyler Hollerich (Maple River/USC) (Fall 2:55)
182 - Champ. Round 1 - Jacob Madison (Luverne) over Lucas Selthun (Waseca) (Fall 5:49)
220 - 5th Place Match - Dizel Butler (Maple River/USC) over Matthew Veroeven (Waseca) (NC)
Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.
