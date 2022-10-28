The tickets have been punched and Waseca cross country is now on its way to compete in the Class AA State Championship meet Nov. 5 at St. Olaf following a strong performance at Thursday’s Section 1AA championship meet in Albert Lea.
The highlight of the day was the girls team being crowned Section 1AA team champions with a first place finish behind 81 points and qualified for the Class AA meet as a team.
Four total top 15 finishes powered the way for the girls section championship run, which was led by senior Ella Dufault’s season best time of 19 minutes, 37.28 seconds that put her in third place overall.
She wasn’t alone inside the top 10 of runners as sophomore Callie Dufault and eighth grader Stella Omtvedt followed her up with Callie finishing in seventh place at 20:23.52 and Omtvedt finishing in 10th place at 20:40.07.
Seventh grader Maren Schimming followed closely behind with a 14th place finish behind a time of 20:53.85. Eighth grader Taylor Markeson, freshman Kelsey Draeger and senior Kya Hoof rounded things out for the girls behind Markeson’s 47th place finish at 22:48.49, Draeger’s 48th place finish at 22:49.19 and Hoof’s 51st place finish at 23:03.79.
But the girls cross country team won’t be the Bluejays representation at the Class AA meet, as sophomore Isaac Feldkamp became a two-time state qualifier after competing in state as a freshman in 2021.
Feldkamp held lead the boys to a seventh place finish with 151 points behind his six place overall finish at 17:18.40, which automatically secured a state qualifying bid.
Senior Joe Feldkamp fell one spot shy of qualifying for state with Isaac. Joe Feldkamp placed 11th overall with a time of 17:37.92, but finished as the seventh over individual time excluding the times from team-qualifying runners from Albert Lea and Winona.
Since individual qualifying bids only go out to the top six runners not on a team qualifier, Joe Feldkamp fell one spot and nearly five seconds away from making a state appearance.
Addison Sampson, Tristan Godwin and Tyler Jellum followed as the No. 3, 4 and 5 runners for the Bluejays. Sampson took 41st place at 19:10.95, Godwin took 44th place at 19:21.69 and Jellum took 49th place at 29:39.66.
Cade Kalbow (20:12.71) and Colby Hoof (20:26.12) rounded things out in 59th place and 64th place respectively.
The Bluejays are now starting to train for the Class AA State Championships that’ll be held on Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College in Northfield. The girls team will run at 2:30 p.m. and Isaac Feldkamp will run in the boys race following at 3:30 p.m. Award ceremonies will take place around 4:15 p.m.