The Waseca girls tennis team traveled to Rochester on Friday for the Section 1AA Subsection B girls individual tournament, where the Bluejays' season came to an end with a pair of singles players and a pair of doubles teams playing their final matches of the 2022 season.
In the singles bracket, Waseca saw freshman Lauren Drexler earn the No. 15 seed and fellow freshman Maddy Benson earn the No. 16 seed. Both fell in their first round matchups to the two top seeds of the bracket.
Benson matched up with No. 1 seeded Keira Kelly of Lakeville North and fell 6-0, 6-0, while Drexler matched up against No. 2 seeded Hannah Kosek of Red Wing and fell 6-1, 6-0.
In the doubles bracket, Waseca's pairing of seniors Sarah Robbins and Cecelia Huttemier earned the No. 6 seed and the pairing of junior Sarah Haley and sophomore Takya Schoenrock earned the No. 16 seed.
Haley and Schoenrock matched up against the top seed of Michaella Sullivan and Reese Burton of Lakeville South and fell 6-0, 6-0 in the first round.
Robbins and Huttemier opened their first round matchup against No. 11 seeded Hannah Willner and Alyssa Jensen of Albert Lea with a 6-0, 6-4 victory. In the quarterfinal round, Robbins and Huttemier ran into No. 3 seeded Molly Plotnik and Jasmine Woo of Lakeville North and fell 7-5, 6-2.