9.21 Damarius Russell 64-yard td reception

Waseca sophomore Damarius Russell (3) catches a pass from quarterback Oliver O'Brien for a 64-yard touchdown against Tri-City United. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)

There’s no doubt the Waseca Bluejays were looking to bounce back in a major way following an 8-7 loss against rival Marshall just a week prior. It just so happened that the Tri-City United Titans were the unfortunate souls to face the Bluejays in an eventual 47-7 win for Waseca.

9.21 Oliver O'Brien

Waseca senior quarterback Oliver O'Brien (7) sheds a tackle from a TCU defender during the Bluejays win on Friday. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
9.21 Christain Rodriguez

Waseca senior running back Christian Rodriguez (38) eludes TCU defenders on one of his carries. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)

