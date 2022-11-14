...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Light snow and patchy freezing drizzle. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Waseca senior running back Christian Rodriguez (38) was invited to play in the 2022 Minnesota High School All-Star Game at U.S. Bank Stadium in December. (file photo/southernminn.com)
The 2022 football season is coming to an end, and while the Bluejays closed things out in the Section 3AAA championship game, senior running back Christian Rodriguez has the opportunity to represent Waseca among the state’s best in the Minnesota Football Showcase.
The Minnesota Football Showcase is an All-Star game among some of the state’s top senior football players and Rodriguez’s outstanding senior season earned him an invite to play on the South All-Star team for the 2022 Football Showcase.
Waseca found much success running the ball and among all of the playmakers in the backfield, Rodriguez stood out as the team’s leading rusher after ending the season with the most rushing attempts (153), the most rushing yards (1,150) and tied senior quarterback Oliver O’Brien for the most rushing touchdowns (15).
On top of that, Rodriguez converted seven of his 10 extra point runs and averaged just over 7.5 yards per carry in the 2022 season.
The Bluejays have had a recent history with the Minnesota Football Showcase with then-senior linebacker Jarret Ahlschlager representing Waseca on the South team in the 2021 game and head coach Brad Wendland coaching the 2019 South team that featured Waseca lineman Justin Azure.
The 2022 Minnesota High School All-Star Game is set to be played at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 inside of U.S. Bank Stadium.