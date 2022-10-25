There was no doubt that the young, No. 7 seeded Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs squad was feeling pretty confident, as it transitioned to the opposite side of the court for its second set against the No. 10 seeded Mankato Loyola Crusaders.
The Bulldogs had just cruised to a 25-9 first set victory over the Crusaders where they led 11-4 going into Mankato’s first timeout, before extending the lead out to 21-8 going into Mankato’s second timeout of the set.
A 4-1 run to close out the first set gave JWP an early 1-0 lead in the opening round of the Section 2A tournament, which the Bulldogs would go on to sweep 3-0 to advance to the subsection quarterfinals.
But nothing came easy and the Bulldogs quickly learned that as the Crusaders hit the ground running in the second set and quickly buried JWP into a hole.
Mankato Loyola started out with a 5-1 lead and gradually built upon it. But when the Bulldogs cut the lead down to 10-5, the Crusaders responded by going on a 7-0 run and forcing JWP into a 12-point deficit going into its first timeout of the game.
“The message was, ‘Get your head in the game, play your game, take care of the ball, don’t play too confident, don’t play too nervous, just play volleyball,’” JWP head coach Jessica Keenan said on the message sent during the timeout.
The timeout breathed some life back into the Bulldogs and they cut the lead down to six points at 18-12, forcing the Crusaders to take a timeout and minimize the momentum shift. But little by little, JWP chipped away at the lead.
An unfortunate serving error and hitting error back-to-back put the Bulldogs backs up against the wall with a 24-18 deficit. They got the following point to bring it within 24-19 and put the ball in junior defensive specialist Lexie Dahlberg’s hands to serve.
Loyola had a difficult time receiving some of Dahlberg’s serves and it aided the Bulldogs in quickly cutting down the lead.
What was originally a 17-5 lead for the Crusaders turned into both teams being tied up at 24-24 going into Loyola’s second timeout of the season.
Dahlberg got an ace serve right out of the timeout to give JWP its first lead of the set at 25-24. Her following serve deflected off the hand of a Crusader and went out of play to give the Bulldogs a big 26-24 comeback win for a 2-0 lead.
“I’m very impressed that they were able to come out and win that,” Keenan said. “That shows a strong mental game, especially for a really young team. That’s really awesome to see.”
The lead got traded a handful of times to open the third set, but once JWP pulled ahead with a couple of aces from sophomore outside Lilly Strauss after being tied at 7-7, the Bulldogs found themselves with a 16-7 lead.
JWP extended the lead out to 22-10 before Mankato rattled off a couple points to bring it within nine points at 23-14, but strong serving helped the Bulldogs close out the set 25-14 and secure the home sweep.
While serving certainly provided a good spark of offense for JWP, when Mankato Loyola was able to handle the serves, senior middle Jessa Westphal proved to be another problem for the Crusaders. Westphal led the Bulldogs offense with a game-high 17 kills to go along with her one block, one ace and five digs.
“The confidence and the ability to overcome challenges,” Keenan said on what the girls can pull from the victory. “We’re going to see bigger hitters and stronger servers [against Cedar Mountain], so to build up what we have, get that confidence and keep it, I think we’ll be fine.”
The Bulldogs are going to see a significant increase in competition with their advancement into the Section 2A second round and subsection quarterfinals. As the No. 7 seed, they’ll not be matched up with the subsection No. 2 seed in Cedar Mountain.
JWP will travel to play Cedar Mountain at Cedar Mountain High School on Thursday at 7 p.m. The winner will advance to play the winner of No. 3 Martin County West and No. 6 Mt. Lake Area-Comfrey.
JWP STATS VS MANKATO LOYOLA
Brielle Bure - five aces, one kill, 11 digs
Claire Walz - three kills, one block
Nevaeh Weimert - seven assists, three digs
Jessa Westphal - one ace, 17 kills, one block, five digs
Lilly Strauss - five aces, three kills, one block, eight dig
Aubrey Weedman - two aces, one kill, one block, 16 assists, three digs
Raquel Fischer - two kills, two digs
Isabelle Rider - one ace
Paige Walz - three kills, one dig
Lexie Dahlberg - three aces, eight digs
Ali Olson - one dig