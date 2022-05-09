THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 194 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 28 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA
BENTON MCLEOD MEEKER
MORRISON SHERBURNE SIBLEY
STEARNS WRIGHT
IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
ANOKA CARVER CHISAGO
DAKOTA HENNEPIN ISANTI
KANABEC MILLE LACS RAMSEY
SCOTT WASHINGTON
IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA
BLUE EARTH FARIBAULT FREEBORN
LE SUEUR NICOLLET RICE
STEELE WASECA
IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA
GOODHUE
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
BARRON POLK RUSK
IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN
CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLAINE, BLUE EARTH,
CAMBRIDGE, CENTER CITY, CHANHASSEN, CHASKA, CHIPPEWA FALLS,
DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, ELK RIVER, FARIBAULT, GAYLORD, HASTINGS,
HUDSON, HUTCHINSON, LADYSMITH, LE SUEUR, LITCHFIELD,
LITTLE FALLS, MANKATO, MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, MONTICELLO, MORA,
OSCEOLA, OWATONNA, PRINCETON, RED WING, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS,
SAUK RAPIDS, SHAKOPEE, ST CLOUD, ST PAUL, ST PETER, STILLWATER,
VICTORIA, AND WASECA.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
One of the greatest accomplishments any pitcher can achieve on the mound is not letting the opposing team sniff any of the bases at all. Waseca junior pitcher Tyson Reger did just that in the Bluejays’ 10-0 victory over Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
All it took was around 63 pitches for Reger to go 15 up, 15 down in Waseca’s 10-0 win to record the illustrious perfect game. In the 15 consecutive outs without letting a runner get on base, Reger struck out 11 batters while not allowing a single hit or walk.
Offensively, the Bluejays didn’t cross home plate until the fourth inning, where they exploded for nine runs to take a 9-0 lead and threatening to end the game early against the visiting Buccaneers.
Once Waseca tallied one last run in the bottom of the fifth to take the 10-0 lead, Reger secured the perfect game. On top of that, he tied with Oliver O’Brien with team-leading two RBIs off one hit each.
Keaton Roeker, Payton Garza, Jarret Ahlschlager and Griffin Krautkremer had two hits each with Roeker, Garza and Krautkremer all recording one RBI each.
After squaring off against Fairmont on Monday, the Bluejays return home Thursday to host New Ulm and on Saturday to host a doubleheader against Worthington.