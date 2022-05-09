One of the greatest accomplishments any pitcher can achieve on the mound is not letting the opposing team sniff any of the bases at all. Waseca junior pitcher Tyson Reger did just that in the Bluejays’ 10-0 victory over Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.

All it took was around 63 pitches for Reger to go 15 up, 15 down in Waseca’s 10-0 win to record the illustrious perfect game. In the 15 consecutive outs without letting a runner get on base, Reger struck out 11 batters while not allowing a single hit or walk.

Offensively, the Bluejays didn’t cross home plate until the fourth inning, where they exploded for nine runs to take a 9-0 lead and threatening to end the game early against the visiting Buccaneers.

Once Waseca tallied one last run in the bottom of the fifth to take the 10-0 lead, Reger secured the perfect game. On top of that, he tied with Oliver O’Brien with team-leading two RBIs off one hit each.

Keaton Roeker, Payton Garza, Jarret Ahlschlager and Griffin Krautkremer had two hits each with Roeker, Garza and Krautkremer all recording one RBI each.

After squaring off against Fairmont on Monday, the Bluejays return home Thursday to host New Ulm and on Saturday to host a doubleheader against Worthington.

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports.

