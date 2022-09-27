The Bluejays got off on the right foot Monday night when they hosted the St. Peter Saints, looking to avenge a 3-0 loss to the Saints just one match prior in St. Peter. But too many times the Bluejays were stuck battling back from deficits and ultimately fell 3-1 to St. Peter.
The first set is exactly what the Bluejays were looking for. After trading a couple of points back-and-forth with the Saints, they started going on some runs to separate themselves from the visitors.
Sophomore outside hitter Aliyah Taylor came up with a block to put Waseca ahead 17-11 and forced the Saints to take a timeout. St. Peter was able to bring it back within four points, but a couple of ace serves for Waseca forced the Saints right back into another timeout.
Waseca closed the set out strong for a 25-20 victory and carried a 1-0 lead into the second set, which is where issues began to start. After getting a lead and running with it in the first set, the Bluejays found themselves trailing to start in the rest of the sets.
St. Peter went up 5-1 and eventually 11-5 to open the second set, forcing the Bluejays to take a timeout. This marked the first of several rally efforts from Waseca, who battled back to eventually take a 23-12 lead before St. Peter pulled back ahead.
Once the Saints were able to pull ahead by a few points, the Bluejays weren’t able to get back over the hump to take the lead and fell 25-21.
The Saints got off to a strong 9-2 start to open the third set and Waseca took another timeout to regroup itself. But in the blink of an eye, the Bluejays were trailing 19-9 after a second timeout.
But then the rally attempt came alive.
First it was 19-11, but the Saints earned a point to go up 20-11. The Bluejays proceeded to rattle off nine straight points on a 9-0 run to tie the game back up 20-20 and even got St. Peter to take a timeout when the Jays made it 20-16 amidst the run.
Waseca and St. Peter traded points back-and-forth, but the Saints pulled ahead at the very end to claim a 25-22 victory.
In a must-win fourth set, the Bluejays went up 2-0 to start, but quickly fell behind 9-4 going into a timeout. Both teams traded small run for small run, but the Jays couldn’t tap back into a big run like the third set and ultimately fell 25-19.
The offense was led by senior outside hitter Riley Ruedy with nine kills and was followed up by Taylor with seven kills. Sophomore setter Siri Kuhns recorded 21 set assists and senior libero Haylee Sommers added one assist of her own. Senior setter/defensive specialist Erika Bowers recorded thee ace serves while sophomore defensive specialist Takara Slattery recorded two ace serves.
Defensively, senior middle hitter Avery Madsen led the way with five blocks and was followed up by fellow senior middle hitter Kloe Wadd with three blocks. Sommers led the team in digs with 16 total and Taylor followed her up with 15 digs.
After making a quick stop in Fairmont, the Bluejays will return to their home court against on Monday, Oct. 3 to host Blue Earth Area.