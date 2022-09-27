Avery Madsen block

Waseca senior Avery Madsen (5) blocks a ball during the Bluejays' loss to St. Peter. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Bluejays got off on the right foot Monday night when they hosted the St. Peter Saints, looking to avenge a 3-0 loss to the Saints just one match prior in St. Peter. But too many times the Bluejays were stuck battling back from deficits and ultimately fell 3-1 to St. Peter.

Haylee Sommers serve

Waseca senior Haylee Sommers (2) serves the ball during the Bluejays' loss to St. Peter. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Riley Ruedy

Waseca senior Riley Ruedy (1) receives a serve during the Bluejays' loss to St. Peter. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

