When the buzzer sounded after 80 minutes of play, the No. 4 seeded Waseca Bluejays and the No. 5 seeded Red Wing Wingers found themselves in nearly the same exact position they were in back on Sept. 26 at the Waseca High School stadium.
Back then, Waseca and Red Wing were caught in a 2-2 stalemate that extra time couldn’t decide, so it resulted in Waseca’s only tie of the season.
Except on Tuesday night, one team would have to come out victorious and unfortunately for the Bluejays, Red Wing was the one to escape with the 3-2 overtime victory and ended Waseca’s season in the Section 1AA quarterfinal round.
“It went right down to the wire where essentially one kick of the ball decided the game,” said Waseca head coach Kyle Tomlinson. “Both teams had close calls at times and I think that showed how evenly-matched we were. We put a lot of effort in, but that’s soccer. Sometimes it goes in your favor, sometimes it doesn’t.”
Senior forward Thyme Lang netted the first goal of the game to give Waseca a 1-0 lead, but the Wingers responded later on with an equalizer to tie things back up at 1-1.
Sophomore forward Gabriela Lopez continued her outstanding season by breaking the tie with her 24th goal of the season and put the Bluejays back ahead 2-1.
Once again, Red Wing found an equalizer and tied things back up 2-2 in the second half. From there, it was a race to see who could pull back ahead with a shot at the Section 1AA semifinals on the line.
The Bluejays found a couple of opportunities later in the second half, but the shots just went too high and too wide of the goal.
Meanwhile on the opposite end of the pitch, freshman goalkeeper Ella Bulfer did everything in her power to keep the Bluejays in the game and managed to take away several prime scoring chances for the Wingers.
Red Wing almost pulled ahead with just over 22 minutes remaining in the half when a shot got past a diving Bulfer, but bounced off the post. Another Winger was in the right spot for a rebound shot, but Bulfer got up and made the save on it before the Jays cleared the ball out.
“There were a couple of moments in the second half where my heart skipped a few beats,” Tomlinson said. “But [Bulfer] has done that all season. She’s kept us in a lot of games and there've been a few games where she’s pulled some phenomenal saves out of the bag. Considering she’s a freshman as well, I think she’s got a bright future.”
The Wingers had a couple of other chances at the game-winner in regulation time, but couldn’t capitalize with big saves coming from Bulfer, which included a save with 20 seconds left on the clock.
Still locked up at 2-2, overtime was called upon and whoever managed to break the tie would advance to the semifinals.
The Bluejays and the Wingers played through the first 10 minute overtime period before flipping sides on the field. But with 6:44 remaining in the second overtime half, Red Wing broke the tie. It was a long shot from outside the box that Bulfer still got a hand on, but with the power of the shot, the ball couldn’t be contained from finding the corner of the net.
Despite an unfortunate ending, the Bluejays enjoyed a season where they posted an 11-5-1 overall record while going 10-2 in Big South Conference play.
While they’ll lose seniors Sam Azure, Thyme Lang and Maia Bartelt to graduation, the team will return plenty of young talent as the future remains bright for Waseca girls soccer.
“It is what it is and hopefully the girls that are with us next year can use this as the fuel to keep working hard and use the adversity you need to push yourself to the next level,” Tomlinson said. “We got the talent to do that.”