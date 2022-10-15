Thyme Lang

Senior forward Thyme Lang battles for the ball in front of the Wingers' goal during Waseca's Section 1AA quarterfinal game against Red Wing. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

When the buzzer sounded after 80 minutes of play, the No. 4 seeded Waseca Bluejays and the No. 5 seeded Red Wing Wingers found themselves in nearly the same exact position they were in back on Sept. 26 at the Waseca High School stadium.

Gabriela Lopez

Sophomore forward Gabriela Lopez dribbles the ball down the pitch during Waseca's Section 1AA quarterfinal game against Red Wing. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Ella Bulfer

Freshman goalkeeper Ella Bulfer passes the ball on a goal kick during Waseca's Section 1AA quarterfinal game against Red Wing. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Evelyn Nydegger

Junior defender Evelyn Nydegger takes a free kick during Waseca's Section 1AA quarterfinal game against Red Wing. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments