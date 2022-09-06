The Waseca Bluejays Girls soccer team were on cloud nine as they recorded an emphatic victory away at Worthington.
The Trojans went into the game looking for their first goal of the season and started promisingly against the in-form Bluejays. Both teams had played the day prior, and it seemed as though the long journey coupled with a small squad may prove difficult for Waseca. However, once the goals started to flow, Waseca burned ahead with a six-goal lead by the halftime break.
Sophomore Gaby Lopez hit an impressive first-half hat-trick, complemented by two goals from Forward captain Sam Azure and a thirty-yard screamer from midfielder Anna Blatti.
In the second half, Sam Azure completed her second hat-trick in as many days to make it 7-0
before Addison Wieseler and freshman Ava Bruhn finished the scoring. The Trojans pushed hard late in the second half to find a consolation goal but their efforts were denied by goalkeeper Ella Bulfer, who did well to come into action after a mostly quiet second half.
With the fixture list being congested, there were a number of players playing up from Junior Varsity this evening who were able to enjoy playing time in the senior squad, including Lucia Mansfield, Camila Marquez, and Ashley Sanchez.
Waseca travel to rivals Fairmont for their next game on Tuesday September 6th, who will no doubt be looking to respond to their recent defeat to the Bluejays. Waseca also travel to Mankato Loyola on Thursday before hosting Marshall at a special one-off home fixture at the New Richland stadium.
Coach Tomlinson’s player of the game was Ava Bruhn for her successful performance playing up from JV, while Coach Bulfer’s pick was Evelyn Nydegger for her versatility excelling in multiple positions