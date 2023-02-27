Individual section wrestling tournaments were hosted all throughout the state over the weekend to determine who would be advancing to their respective upcoming state meets.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton will both be represented in the Class A individual state wrestling meet after the Panthers and Grizzlies qualified multiple wrestlers during the Section 2A individual meet held at Maple River High School.
NRHEG Wrestling
NRHEG will be sending senior heavyweight Makota Misgen and junior 152-pounder Reese Routh to compete in the boys tournament, while junior and Section 1 & 2 champion Annabelle Petsinger will be hunting for a state title in the girls state wrestling tournament at 120 pounds after qualifying at the girls section meet the prior weekend.
“We had a good showing at Sections,” said NRHEG head coach Shawn Larson. “I think the biggest demonstration of how we wrestled is shown in the fact that we wrestled at or above our seed in every weight class that we competed in. We are extremely happy and proud to add two more wrestlers to qualify for the State Tournament.”
Misgen recorded two dominant wins on his way to the 285 finals, which started with the NRHEG senior getting a first round bye before pinning Westfield’s Wyatt Arndt in 15 seconds. In the semifinals, Misgen pinned Medford’s Mason Degrood at 1:18 to advance to the finals.
NRHEG and WEM/JWP clashed for the 285 title, but in the end, Misgen fell to Keegan Kuball on an ultimate tiebreaker during overtime in their match. But with the win over Degrood, Misgen secured true second and his spot at state.
Routh was in a similar position, but in the 152 pound bracket instead. A first round bye turned into a pin at 1:01 against Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial’s Noah Soderman in the quarterfinals and a pin at 2:49 over St. Clair/Loyola’s Chase Bade in the semifinals.
In the 152 finals, Routh fell to Medford’s Garron Hoffman, but secured second and a spot at state with his semifinals win over Bade.
Other place winners for the Panthers included Ryan Schlaak (145 pounds) and Harbor Cromwell (160) in third place, Deven Parpart (132) in fourth place, Jacob Karl (106), Aidan Schlaak (138) and Cole Hutchens (195) in fifth place and Jace Ihrke (220) in sixth place.
WEM/JWP Wrestling
The Grizzlies will have three representatives in the Class A state meet after capturing two section titles from Brady Murphy and Keegan Kuball and having a runner-up with Jack Cahill.
Kuball’s run to the Section 2A 285 title win over Misgen saw him receive byes in the first round and the quarterfinal round before pinning LCWM’s Dietrich Rosin in nearly a minute in the semifinals.
Murphy added the second section title while wrestling at 106 pounds and he did so by recording three straight pins. He pinned NRHEG’s Jacob Karl in at 1:06 in the quarterfinals, pinned Blue Earth Area’s Timmy Nagel at 1:16 and claimed the title by pinning LCWM’s Ryder Antony at 1:06 in the finals.
Wrestling at 220 pounds, Cahill also made a run to the finals, but ultimately fell just short of a section title. He pinned NRHEG’s Jace Ihrke at 1:01 in the quarterfinals and pinned Maple River/United South Central’s Dizel Butler at 2:38 in the semifinals.
Cahill matched up against LCWM’s Justin Slater in the finals, but lost in an 8-5 decision. He wrestled Westfield’s Brody Johnson for true second place and secured his spot in state after pinning Johnson in 55 seconds.
Other placements for the Grizzlies included Avery Fall (195) in fourth place, Charles Adams (113), Lucas Morsching (145) and Patrick Adams (152) in fifth place and Carson James (120), Jaxon Hulsing (132), Kelton Erler (138) and Isaac Quast (160) in sixth place.
The Class A state individual tournament will start with the first round 9 a.m. on Friday inside the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The Class A individual quarterfinals will start around 4 p.m. on Friday.
Saturday sessions will see the boys consolations and championship semifinals, along with the girls quarterfinals, semifinals and consolation semifinals start at 9 a.m. The state title and placement matches will start around 4 p.m.