Sidney Schultz AC

NRHEG senior Sidney Schultz recorded a team-high 24 digs in the Panthers' 3-2 road win over Alden-Conger to open the season (File photo/southernminn.com)

It may have gone all the way to five sets, but nonetheless, the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers volleyball team picked up a season-opening victory with its 3-2 road win over Alden-Conger Tuesday.

