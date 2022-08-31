It may have gone all the way to five sets, but nonetheless, the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers volleyball team picked up a season-opening victory with its 3-2 road win over Alden-Conger Tuesday.
The Panthers opened the game trailing 1-0 after dropping the first set 25-21 before tying it up at 1-1 with a 25-21 win in the second set. Alden-Conger responded with a 25-22 third set win to go up 2-1 heading into the fourth set.
NRHEG came out with a 25-20 win in the fourth to force a game-deciding fifth set. The Panthers prevailed after winning the final set 15-7 to start the season with a 1-0 record.
Senior Erin Jacobson played a big role in the win with team-leading 12 kills and three ace serves on top of 11 digs and three blocks defensively. Seniors Bailey and Bree Ihrke recorded six kills each with Bree recording 15 blocks and Bailey recording five blocks and one ace serve.
Senior Sarah George recorded four kills offensively and 10 blocks defensively. Junior Hallie Schultz led the team in assists with 27 to go along with three blocks and six digs. Senior Sidney Schultz led the team in digs with 24 along with two ace serves offensively.
Junior Taylor Schmidt recorded two ace serves, two kills, three blocks and six digs. Junior Faith Nielsen recorded one digs and senior Grace Wilksenson recorded one assist.
The Panthers will look to build off this win when they return to the court Tuesday in a road game against Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther.