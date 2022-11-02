Two Waseca County schools faced off in a tight Section 2AA volleyball quarterfinals matchup Tuesday. The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers, entering as the No. 1 seed in the tournament, took on the Waseca Bluejays, the No. 4 seed.

Bree Ihrke

Senior Bree Ihrke (8) spikes the ball against the Bluejays. Ihrke would finish with 26 attacks and 13 kills in the Panthers 3-0 win over Waseca. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Bailey Ihrke

Senior Bailey Ihrke (19) ended the game with 19 attacks, 10 kills and 2 aces, including the kill that won the Panthers their second set against the Bluejays. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Riley Ruedy

Senior Riley Ruedy (1) ended the game with 2 kills and 1 dig. The Bluejays were unable to top the NRHEG Panthers, losing 3-0.
Celebration

The NRHEG Panthers bench and fans celebrate as the Panthers score their final point to win the game, and advance to the section 2AA semifinals. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments